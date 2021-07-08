WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Performs on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Cassadee Pope won NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021 way back in season 3 of the hit reality competition show. Since then, she has released multiple albums and sold thousands of records.

Pope stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to reveal the name of her new album as well as perform her song “What the Stars See.”

Clarkson was not a coach on “The Voice” when Pope was on the show, but she is currently. The TV and music star has won the show multiple times. Pope was a mentor for Team Kelly in 2018.

Watch Cassadee Pope Perform





Play



Cassadee Pope Performs ‘What The Stars See’ On The Kelly Clarkson Show Grammy award-winning artist Cassadee Pope joins the show to dish on her new album "Thrive" and to perform her single "What The Stars See." She shares how she's excited to dive back into pop-punk music on her upcoming record and dishes on the real life experiences that inspired her new single. #KellyClarksonShow #CassadeePope Subscribe to… 2021-07-07T23:00:08Z

Pope shared with Clarkson that she recently got her hair done in anticipation for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The award-nominated singer-songwriter also wanted to reveal the name of her new album while on the show.

“It’s called ‘Thrive,'” Pope shared. “And I’m so honored to be revealing that on your show. I’m so proud of it. During the pandemic, I did a lot of reflecting like everybody, I’m sure, and just kind of incorporating more of my pop-punk roots into my music now… pop-punk has always been a part of my sound as well.”

Pope Wrote “What the Stars See” During a Zoom Call

The song that she performed on the show was called “What the Stars See,” which Pope said she wrote during the pandemic on her first-ever Zoom songwriting call.”

“I was sitting on our deck and it was a starry night here in Nashville, and I just looked up and I was like, ‘man, the stars can really see everything,'” Pope shared. “It just reminded me of all the times I’ve been through a breakup or lost a friend, of all those people who are not in your lives anymore, you used to know everything about them and all of a sudden, you know nothing.”

She added, “It just kind of popped into my head, ‘What the Stars See,’ that title, and I’m really proud of how it turned out.”

The sound of the song definitely includes Pope’s pop-punk influence mixed with her country background.

Pope wrote about her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Instagram.

“Cat’s outta the bag!” she wrote. “My album ‘Thrive’ will be out later this fall. Gonna brink all the country, pop, punk vibes that make up my whole heart. Thank you for having me @kellyclarkson @kellyclarksonshow! You’ve always been such a huge inspiration to me and I appreciate your support more than you could ever know!”

Fans loved the performance from Pope.

“Watched her on ‘The Voice’ and I fell in love with her voice,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “She kills it EV REEE TIME,” and another comment reads, “She’s so good!”

Pope’s newest song, “Say It First,” will be released on Friday, July 9, 2021. The album with all of the songs will be released in the fall of 2021.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani Shares First Photos of Wedding Dresses

