World Record Marathon Holder Dies in ‘Tragic’ Car Crash at Age 24

Kelvin Kiptum, the holder of the world marathon record, died on February 11 in a car crash at age 24, the Olympics has confirmed on its official website.

Kiptum recently smashed the world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

“The Kenyan who set the world record of 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, died alongside his coach on Sunday 11 February. The tragic news has sent shockwaves around the athletics world with tributes pouring in from across the globe,” the Olympics wrote.

According to the Olympics, Kiptum “was scheduled to run at the Rotterdam Marathon on 14 April.” His world record in Chicago “slashed 34 seconds off two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge’s previous world record from Berlin in 2022 to become the first man to run the marathon under two hours and one minute.”

The record was just ratified by World Athletics last week, the Olympics reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelvin Kiptum Died in Kenya When He ‘Lost Control of His Vehicle,’ Reports Say

According to the Olympics, Kiptum died “in a tragic road accident in his home country of Kenya” alongside his coach, Gervais Hakizimana “on the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.”

The Nation, a Kenyan newspaper, wrote that Kiptum was “driving home from Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County,” when he “lost control of his vehicle at Kaptagat area along the Eldama Racvine-Eldoret road. The vehicle veered off the road into a ditch before being stopped by a tree about 60 metres from the main road.”

His coach was from Rwanda. There was a female passenger in the crash who survived, the Nation reported. The cause of the crash is not clear.

“Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot and the third person was rushed to Racecourse Hospital in Eldoret,” the Olympics wrote, noting that “Hakizimana’s wife, Joan Chelimo, confirmed the death of her husband to Olympics.com.”

The Nation, which published a photo of the mangled car from the crash scene, reported that a first responder “found Kiptum’s body under his vehicle while Hakizimana was lying on the hill, still breathing.”

Kiptum was already dead and although they tried to save the coach, it was to no avail. The female passenger was “screaming for help,” the Nation reported.

Kenya’s President Remembered Kelvin Kiptum as ‘One of the World’s Finest Sportsmen’ Who Broke Barriers

Willia Ruto, the president of Kenya, mourned Kiptum in a post on X.

“Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum was a star. Arguably one of the world’s finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record,” he wrote.

“He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future,” the post says.

“An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark in the globe. Our thoughts are with the family and the sporting fraternity. Rest In Peace.”

World Athletics President Seb Coe also wrote a tribute to Kiptum on X.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana,” he wrote.

“On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation. It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

