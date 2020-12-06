Kennesaw State: Armed Intruder Reported on Georgia Campus

An armed intruder has been reported on the campus of Kennesaw State University, a public university located in Georgia.

The intruder was reported at the Marietta campus, according to the Emergency Management Division of KSU, responding to a request for additional details.

The armed intruder report is also according to an alert put out by the Kennesaw State Emergency Management Department. “KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on campus at approx 2:40 PM.,” that division wrote on Twitter.

Students were also advised in another alert to lock all doors and windows. The alert came at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, December 6.

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on campus at approx 2:40 PM. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020

There were no reports of any shooting, injuries, or active gunfire. Kennesaw State did not provide further details, including what the intruder was armed with or why they were there.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Responded to the Alert on Twitter

If youre in the Kennesaw area, especially on the KSU campus, look at your alert system and be safe pic.twitter.com/Rr3lElvTST — The Dom (@AeretereA) December 6, 2020

Here are some of the responses people had on Twitter to receiving the alert or hearing about the news.

“It’s always somethin with kennesaw. my school needs a mfn break.”

“hope everyone who lives on campus in kennesaw IS GOOD. Pls stay safe.”