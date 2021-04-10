How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Monmouth Football 2021

The Monmouth Hawks football team will host the Kennesaw State Owls in West Long Branch, NJ, on Saturday in each team’s regular season finale. The winner will claim the Big South title.

Kennesaw State vs Monmouth Preview

The Owls improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play last week, trampling the Robert Morris Colonials 35-0 at home.

The Owls racked up 332 yards on the ground, running in a trio of touchdowns. Quarterback Xavier Shepherd accounted for 97 of those yards, a team high, and one of those scores. He also went 3-for-3 through the air for 45 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s great to be 2-0 in the league and it’s great to win again at home,” Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon said, according to the school’s athletics website. “It’s great for the defensive getting a shutout, it’s always huge getting a shutout in league play. The biggest thing today is we looked like ourselves in the first half and that is the first time truthfully all year I recall seeing Kennesaw State football.”

He added: “At the end of the day we won a conference game at home, which is huge. We have a lot of things to build on and fix going into next weekend.”

That same day, the Hawks thumped the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 48-19 to move to 2-0 overall and in the Big South.

Running back Juwon Farri accounted for 124 of Monmouth’s 252 rushing yards. Quarterback Tony Muskett, a true freshman, completed 14 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“What I’ve said is that he has a level of maturity and a way about him that is somewhat uncommon for a true freshman to have,” Hawks head coach Kevin Callahan said of Muskett, according to the Asbury Park Press. “He plays like an experienced player. That doesn’t mean he always does everything right, but he doesn’t get rattled very easily.

“Whether he is having success or not having success he can come off the field after a series and communicate very clearly and very precisely with the offensive coaches and really let them know what he’s seeing out there. And to have that in a freshman I think is really unusual.”

In 2019, the Hawks pounded the Owls 45-21 in Kennesaw, GA, for their first victory in the teams’ five meetings.

“You definitely feel the intensity is on the rise all week because it’s one of the most physical games you’ll play all year, so you have to get yourself ready for that,” Monmouth senior defensive tackle Kurt Aumer said, per the Asbury Park Press. “You love it. It’s a great challenge for you, especially seeing all those stats and seeing how important that dive play is and how important it is to take it away.”

