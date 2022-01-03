Kenny J: Beloved Singer Kenwrick Joseph Dies of COVID-19

Kenny J, the Trinidadian singer whose real name was Kenwrick Joseph, has died after a battle with COVID-19, according to Trinidad Express and other local news reports, which confirmed the sad news with his daughter.

The news site, which described him as a “calypsonian,” said that his daughter, Jesselle Joseph, confirmed that Kenny J has died, despite being fully vaccinated. He was 69 years old. The cause of death: COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny J Fought COVID-19 for Two Weeks

According to Trinidad Express, Kenny J fought COVID-19 for two weeks and ended up in the intensive care unit.

Loop News also confirmed the news with Joseph. She told that site that the doctors took good care of her father. She spoke to him two days before his death, and “he was trying to be strong and in good spirits,” the site reported.

Newsday reported that Kenny J died on Sunday, January 3, 2022.

Joseph told Newsday, “My dad was always here for me and here for us. He will be missed dearly. The doctors were in contact with me every day, updating me, and letting me know of his progress. They were taking very good care of him and I’m very grateful for that. I’m very grateful for all that they would have done to try and keep him around as long as possible.”

Tributes flowed on social media. Itz Rome wrote on Facebook, “I am in tears while I type this …He always had a stale joke to give me, always laughing, always joking around. Grew up listening to his music and admired the skill in his writing. I took a lot of notes from him and he was always there to give me advice. To one of my mentors and my dear friend Kenny J…we will miss you bro but just know that your music will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family, and to the entire Parang fraternity we lost a legend😔. Fly high Kenny 🕊 Rest In Peace my friend 🙏”

Kenny J Recently Filmed Commercials About Vaccination

According to Loop News, Kenny J was a retired police officer and his “became synonymous with Christmas.”

“He contributed to the art form in a great way because, if you remember, he has one of the most popular songs. He was with us when we marched for 50 per cent local airplay,” Public relations officer of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Sherma Orr-Watkins told Newsday.

“He was a great asset to the calypso fraternity and a prolific (song) writer.”

Soca parang singer Marcia Miranda told Newsday: “I am deeply shocked because he called me the day he found out his status and I have been keeping in touch with him. I was trying my best to give him advice and telling him to be strong and positive because he was a strong person.”

He had recently filmed television commercials reminding people to get vaccinated, the site said. His songs included “Alexander,” “Paintbrush” and “Hush Yuh Mouth.”

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend