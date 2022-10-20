Kenosha, Milwaukee, Port Washington Active Shooter Threat

A string of active shooter scares erupted throughout Wisconsin, including in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Franklin, and Port Washington on the morning of October 20, 2022.

However, authorities say they are false reports. Bradford High School was among those schools receiving an active shooter threat, but Kenosha police say “no active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building.”

According to WTMJ-TV, there was also an active shooter threat to LakeView Technology Academy in the Kenosha Unified School District, but it as false.

The other schools with false active shooter threats are Rufus King High School in Milwaukee; Rawson Elementary School in South Milwaukee, Park High School in Racine; Franklin High School, and Port Washington High School.

Here is a round up of the Wisconsin active shooter scares:

Kenosha Active Shooter Scare

The Kenosha Police Department wrote around 10 a.m. that Bradford High School was among them receiving the active shooter threat. “Below is message from Kenosha Unified School District that has been sent to families of Bradford High School,” they wrote:

Hello, Bradford families. This is Kenosha Unified calling to share that we have received the all clear from the Kenosha Police Department. No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, parents/guardians may pick up their child from the fieldhouse at this time. This is not required, but is an option for parents/guardians who wish to do so. Please use door 2 or 3 and come prepared to show an ID. In addition, our counselors are prepared to support students who may need someone to talk to about today’s events. We’d like to take a moment to share our genuine appreciation for the quick response of the Kenosha Police Department this morning. We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools.

Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats. Thank you.

Milwaukee Active Shooter Scares

Rufus King High School in the Milwaukee School District had an active shooter threat.

Port Washington Active Shooter Threat

Port Washington High School in the Port Washington-Saukville School District also had an active shooter threat.

Franklin Active Shooter Threat

Franklin High School also had an active shooter threat.

Racine Active Shooter Threat

Park High School in the Racine Unified School District also had an active shooter threat.

South Milwaukee Active Shooter threat

Rawson Elementary School in the South Milwaukee School District also had an active shooter threat.