Kent Taylor, CEO Texas Roadhouse: His Tragic Cause of Death After COVID

Kent Taylor was the CEO of Texas Roadhouse. He died at the age of 65 after struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19.

His cause of death was tragic; he died of suicide. “We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we ❤ our jobs every day. #WeLoveYouKent #TXRHFamily #RoadhouseStrong,” Texas Roadhouse wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Texas Roadhouse chain has 630 restaurants in 49 states and 10 countries, according to its website.

The Family Says Taylor Had Tinnitus Due to COVID

Taylor’s family released a statement confirming his cause of death, according to CNBC.

“Taylor died by suicide after a battle with post-Covid-19 related symptoms, including severe tinnitus,” the family’s statement said, describing ringing in the ear.

“After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week,” the family said. “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable.”

Taylor Gave Up His ‘Entire Compensation Package’ to Help Frontline Workers During the Pandemic, the Restaurant Chain Says

Texas Roadhouse announced Taylor’s death on March 18, 2021, in a press release. “Texas Roadhouse, Inc., today announced the passing of its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kent Taylor,” the release says.

Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for ‘Roadies’ and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

The release says that Kent Taylor “founded Texas Roadhouse in 1993 and held various positions, including most recently Chairman of the Board and CEO.”

On March 19, the company announced Taylor’s replacement: President Jerry Morgan.

“Morgan’s appointment to CEO was part of the Company’s succession plan, which was enacted following the passing of Kent Taylor, the founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board on March 18, 2021,” the company wrote in another press release.

“While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence. Jerry’s operational background and 20-plus years of Texas Roadhouse experience will be key in helping the Company and Roadies move forward after such a tragic loss,” said Greg Moore, Lead Texas Roadhouse Director.

The company explained that Moran is a “23-year veteran of Texas Roadhouse, Morgan has more than 35 years of restaurant management experience with Texas Roadhouse, Bennigan’s and Burger King. Morgan started his Texas Roadhouse career in 1997 as Managing Partner of the Company’s first restaurant in Texas. He earned the Company’s most prestigious award, Managing Partner of the Year, in 2001 and was promoted to Market Partner later that year. He was promoted to Regional Market Partner in 2015 and was appointed President in 2020.”

