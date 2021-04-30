Kentucky Oaks 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 174th annual Kentucky Oaks, featuring only the top 3-year old fillies in the country, will take place on Friday, April 30, on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

The Oaks Day races will be televised on NBC Sports Network, with TV coverage of the undercard races beginning at Noon ET, and the Kentucky Oaks main event scheduled to start at 5:51 p.m. ET.

But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks and all the Oaks Day races online for free. With all of these options, you can also watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby (NBC) on Saturday:

Kentucky Oaks 2021 Preview

Malathaat, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, is the favorite to win here. A perfect 4-4 in previous competitions, the filly will start from the No. 10 post, which is fine by her trainer.

“I’m basically fine with the draw,” Pletcher said, via the Associated Press. “I probably would have preferred to be a bit more toward the middle. But if it was a case of drawing inside or outside, I’ll take the outside. It’ll work out fine.”

Travel Column and Search Results are also strong contenders, both with decent odds to walk away with a victory.

Chad Brown, trainer of Search Results, says that while he isn’t ecstatic about drawing post 12, he’s not too worried about the horse’s chances. “She’s out a couple spots further than I would have picked but we’re tactical, with not a crazy amount of speed in the race,” Brown said. “I’m hoping she breaks cleanly and can glide up there in the first flight and get a good position (into the first turn).”

Brad Cox, trainer of Travel Column, will see his horse start at the No. 6 post with jockey Florent Geroux. “We’ll see how it unfolds and what other horses are doing,” Cox said, adding: “Florent knows her very well and how she gets away. We’re in a good position with her.”

Here’s a list of the participants set to participate in the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, along with their odds of winning the race:

Malathaat 5-2

Search Results 3-1

Travel Column 3-1

Clairiere 5-1

Crazy Beautiful 15-1

Pass the Champagne 15-1

Maracuja 20-1

Millefeuille 20-1

Pauline’s Pearl 20-1

Moraz 30-1

Will’s Secret 30-1

Ava’s Grace 50-1

Coach 50-1

Competitive Speed 50-1

