Where to Watch Kentucky vs Albany Basketball Game Today

The Albany Great Danes (0-4) head to Rupp Arena to face the No. 13. ranked Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) on Monday, November 22.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Albany vs Kentucky:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Albany vs Kentucky live on the ESPN app

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Albany vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a 77-59 win over the Ohio Bobcats on Thursday. Keion Brooks Jr. was one of four Kentucky players scoring in double figures, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Tyty Washington Jr. had another excellent performance, finishing with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds), and Davion Mintz added 12 points and nine boards in the victory.

The Wildcats were up by just two points against the plucky Bobcats at halftime, but Kentucky pulled away in the second half despite finishing the night shooting just 18.8% from downtown.

“That team — I almost thought what in the world did I do, playing these guys,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the win over Ohio University, per The Quad City Times. “You need tune-ups, you need tune-up games and some teams only play tune-up games. We don’t. We do have tune-ups and we have to have them on the schedule, but this game really showed us something. You know, I thought we got into their legs, at least that’s what we were trying to do. We keep flying up and down the court. So proud of guys. We out rebounded them by a bunch. 15 turnovers. Three of our guys had 12.”

On the other side, the Great Danes are winless through four games so far, and they’re coming off a 77-64 loss to Eastern Kentucky on November 20. Albany guard Matt Cerruti led all scorers with 17 points, and Justin Neely added 15, but they were the only two Great Danes players to hit double figures in the game.

Albany had 14 turnovers and went 5-for-18 from 3-point land, and those numbers won’t win you many games.

“It was a disappointing performance from our team,” Albany head coach Dwayne Killings said after the loss, via The Daily Gazette. “I think their pressure got to us a little bit and we unraveled — momentum, fatigue, it got to us as the game went on. We had 14 turnovers, but we made a bunch of wrong reads. There were some moments where we moved it, we shared it, and good things happened on the floor. Then there were some possessions where that just didn’t happen, and that’s not OK.”

Killings was once a ball boy for Calipari when both were still at UMass, so this will be a reunion of sorts for both head coaches.