How to Watch Kentucky vs Ohio Basketball Live Online

The Ohio Bobcats (3-0) will visit the No. 13 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 19.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio vs Kentucky online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ohio vs Kentucky live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Ohio vs Kentucky Basketball 2021 Preview

The Wildcats are fresh from an 80-55 win over Mt. St. Mary’s on November 16. Oscar Tshiebwe had yet another dominant performance, leading all scorers with 24 points. Tshiebwe added 16 rebounds, while Tyty Washington Jr. chipped in 16 points in the win. Kentucky made 53.1% of its shots from the field and 40% of its 3-point shots in a dominant performance.

Now, the Wildcats face a scrappy Bobcats team that hasn’t lost yet, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari admits he doesn’t know much about them.

“We’re playing Ohio. I haven’t watched any tape on them. They’re 4-0. They shoot 30 threes a game and make 12. If they make 12 against us, we’ll lose. Now we got to spend a day absolutely saying, ‘Okay, how are we going to guard this stuff?’ They’ve got five guys that all can play,” Calipari said, per SB Nation. “The Ohio game is going to be a hard one for us, a hard game.”

On the other side, the Bobcats have started out hot, winning four games in a row, most recently taking down Robert Morris, 85-71, on November 15. Ohio had five players score in double figures, led by Jason Carter, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats are shooting 44.5% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, but they haven’t seen a team of Kentucky’s caliber yet.

“They’re talented, they’re athletic,” Ohio coach Mark Boals said about Calipari’s team, via CBS Sports. “It’s a great opportunity for our school, for our program. You have to play really well to win, especially there. I learned that back in ’95. You got to make shots, you got to get a good whistle and try to be in there at the end.”

Shooting will be key, of course, but this game will likely come down to rebounding, and Kentucky has the definite edge there. The Wildcats have a +14 rebounding margin against opponents, while Ohio University has a +3.7 margin. Tshiebwe alone is averaging 18.3 points and 18.7 boards per game, and he’s going to be difficult for the Bobcats to stop.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” Boals said about Tshiebwe. “The biggest thing with him will be trying to block him out as much as we can.”