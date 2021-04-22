Kentucky vs Washington Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will meet the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies in the Division I women’s volleyball national semifinals on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha Arena in Nebraska.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Washington online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Washington live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Washington live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kentucky vs Washington live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Washington live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Kentucky vs Washington Volleyball Preview

The Huskies punched their ticket to their fifth national semifinal — and first since 2013 — with a comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday. Washington won in five sets after dropping the first two.

The prior round, the Huskies trailed the Louisville Cardinals 2-1 in sets before storming back.

“The whole tournament feels like a comeback right now,” Washington head coach Keegan Cook said after advancing to the semifinals, according to The Seattle Times. “That was just a great display of who this team has been all year, and when the stakes have been highest, they have been their best. That’s what makes a team special.”

Washington outside hitters Samantha Dreschel and Claire Hoffman led all participants with 17 kills apiece. Dreschel added 11 digs and Hoffman came up with a pair of aces.

“I think we know what’s possible with this team, and we’re going to fight to the end,” Drechsel said, per The Seattle Times. “And going into the third set today, I think we were, ‘Hey, we can come back. We can do it. If there is a time to do it, it’s now.'”

The Huskies have reached the national title match just once, winning it all in 2005.

“It’s a little surreal right now,” Cook said, per The Seattle Times. “It’s the greatest privilege and responsibility to coach a program of this caliber, and you have to know what’s at stake. You make a lot of big commitments to some very talented people with big dreams and it’s your responsibility to get them there. I am just really happy for these kids.”

That night, the Wildcats advanced to the first Final Four in program history, sweeping the Purdue Boilermakers in three sets. Junior outside Alli Stumler hitter posted a match-high 16 kills and added 10 digs.

Kentucky trailed 17-12 in the first set before ripping off 7 straight points.

“I knew regardless if we were up or down the first 10 points it wasn’t going to be smooth,” Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner said, according to The Courier-Journal. “Just the message in those situations is the score is what the score is and we have to be prepared for the next point.

“That’s what’s most impressive to me because if that set goes a different way the whole complexity of the match could change. For us to be able to respond and the adversity of being down like that was obviously significant. We played really well at the end but it may not have happened if we didn’t turn it around at that moment.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.