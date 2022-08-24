Khosay Sharifi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Khosay Sharifi wrote a Facebook post accusing relatives of abuse before three members of the Sharifi family were shot at different locations in Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to WCVB-TV, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. “after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.”

The suspect was a 31-year-old woman who shot and killed her father, 66; her brother-in-law, 33; and her brother-in-law’s father, 56, according to the television station. She was later found dead in a car at the Stop & Shop grocery store.

Sharifi, who lived at the address where one of the shootings broke out, wrote a lengthy Facebook post accusing her brother-in-law of abuse.

Authorities have not yet named the suspect or victims. However, a GoFundMe page named the victims as the Sharifi family.

1. ‘I Will Not Deal With This Nonsense,’ Sharifi Wrote in a Facebook Post

Just hours before the shootings, Khosay Sharifi wrote that she had discovered her sister was being abused.

The post reads:

Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met). He has chocked her, slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face. My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say ‘work it out ‘what will people say if you separate’ or even victim blaming. I’m trying to say all this as nice as I can so my post doesn’t get deleted. There’s no excuse for what he did. He kept doing it because no one did anything about it. How long did he think he would get away with it? They don’t realize that abuse can affect someone not just physically but also mentally. No form of abuse is ok. To my sister: I hope you start healing & actually teach your daughters that abuse is not ok as they have also witnessed him slap you. I asked how they felt about that & they said they were scared & didn’t know what to do. Let’s not pass this on to your kids as it has been passed on to you. My father has also been abusive before & verbally but mostly financially abusive to my mom from what I’ve personally witnessed. Maybe that’s why my mom did not protect her own daughter, because she’s a victim too. But that’s no excuse, how can you let your own daughter get abused. Also, don’t force me to be with the wrong person just for the sake of marriage. This whole mindset of ‘just work it out; needs to change because it is not healthy. I will not deal with this nonsense.

A woman wrote on the comment thread after the shootings, “You will be missed I’m sorry it had to end like this. I hope your sister and mother find peace.”

2. Sharifi Was From Kabul, Afghanistan

On Facebook , Sharifi wrote that she “studied Opticianry at Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology,” lived in Boston, Massachusetts.

She was from Kabul, Afghanistan. Many of her photos showed travels to Tajikistan.

A relative, Kelay Sharifi, shared the GoFundMe page on Facebook. “My heart aches deeply for you and your family. You have always been a strong woman, but even the strongest need support from time to time. I am here if you need anything. I am so, so sorry, Kelay,” a person wrote in the comment thread.

3. The Sharifi Family Wrote That It Is ‘Absolutely Traumatized’

The GoFundMe page confirms that the Sharifi family lost four of its members. It says:

As many of you may have heard, our family was struck with tragedy during the afternoon of Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances. Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways. Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless. We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost. We are struggling to raise funds to cover the cost of the burials. As you may know, burials are expensive, and now we are scrambling to gather funds to cover four. We also have to financially support two young children and ensure they receive adequate care to process this loss. Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time. Thank you,

The Sharifi Family

4. More Than 20 Gunshots Rang Out

A Lynn resident told WCVB-TV that more than 20 gunshots rang out.

“After three minutes, over 20 shots — one after another one,” she told the television station. “This is when I went, literally, on the floor because it was shots.”

“We don’t speculate about the motive, as we’re pursuing this investigation. We have three crime scenes that we’re dealing with, we’ll hopefully come to that we can use as evidence, but again, we don’t have a motive yet. What I can say, which we didn’t know until today, is that they are family members,” Blodgett said to WCVB.

A woman who shared the GoFundMe page on Facebook wrote, “Posted with permission from the family: This is the official gofundme for the Sharifi family, please consider donating what you can. Thank you #khosaysharifi.”

5. The Shooter Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

According to NBC Boston, the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was found around 4:30 p.m. “in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on nearby Washington Street,” the television station reported.

