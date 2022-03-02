Kim Reynolds’ Husband, Kevin Reynolds: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is delivering the Republicans’ official response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union 2022 address. Reynolds has been married to her husband, Kevin Reynolds, since 1982. He retired when she became governor in 2017 so he could focus more on helping her political career.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kim Reynolds’ husband, Kevin Reynolds.

1. They Were Married in April 1982 & Have 3 Daughters

Kevin Reynolds, the First Gentleman of Iowa, has been married to Kim Reynolds since April 3, 1982, according to his official biography on the Governor of Iowa website. He and Kim first met in high school.

They have three daughters: Jennifer, Nicole, and Jessica. All three daughters are married, and the Reynolds have 11 grandchildren.

2. He Grew up on a Family Farm & His Dad Was a Paratrooper in the Korean War

Kevin Reynolds’ father, Burdette Reynolds, served in the Korean War as a paratrooper, according to his official biography. Reynolds was raised on a 500-acre farm in Warren County, Iowa. His dad and his mother, Ramona, had six children.

Kevin Reynolds worked as a County Resource Planner after earning a bachelor’s in Agronomy from Iowa State University. After that, he served as a District Conservationist for the USDA, and he retired in 2017 after working for 36 years when his wife became governor.

"To my husband, Kevin, and my 3 daughters and their families, thank you for your unending encouragement, support and love." #iagov — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) May 24, 2017

When she was elected in 2017, Reynolds said: “To my husband, Kevin, and my 3 daughters and their families, thank you for your unending encouragement, support and love.”

3. In 2021, They Purchased Property in Madison County

Today’s the day to get out and VOTE! It’s your chance to make your voices heard! Polls are open until 8 p.m. I voted this morning in Madison County. You can find all things election day, including your local polling location, at https://t.co/rDMN0knLbR. #ivoted pic.twitter.com/EdJTqgpiOa — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) November 2, 2021

In 2021, the Reynolds moved to Madison County after purchasing property about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines, Des Moines Register reported.

They bought the home and 20 acres of farmland from Kim Reynolds’ parents for $492,500, Des Moines Register reported. Prior to that, they had lived in Clarke County. They first announced their move when Reynolds shared a photo on social media of her voting in Madison County.

The governor’s mansion is located in Terrace Hill.

In 2018, Des Moines Register reported that she and her husband earned $163,000 total in income in 2017 and paid $28,000 in taxes. They donated $17,000 to charity and had an effective federal tax rate of 18%.

4. They Received Their COVID-19 Vaccines on Live TV in 2021 & He Had Emergency Surgery in 2018

In March 2021, the Reynolds both received their COVID-19 vaccines on live TV, Elias Johnson reported on Twitter. They received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In May 2021, she signed a bill that prohibited mask mandates in schools and businesses, CNN reported. The law prevented both public and private schools from enforcing a mask policy for employees or students. Cities and counties also weren’t allowed to implement policies stricter than what the state had in place.

Reynolds said about her decision: “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions. I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties.”

INBOX: Kevin Reynolds, husband of @IAGovernor, was admitted to the hospital overnight. pic.twitter.com/npK2XeHweo — Sarah Beckman (@SarahBeckman3) August 14, 2018

Back in 2018, Reynolds’ husband had to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, Des Moines Register reported. He had abdominal pain and was admitted around 8:30 p.m. that Monday and had surgery at 4 a.m. that Tuesday.

5. She Auctioned a Dinner at the Governor’s Mansion to Help a Faith-Based School

In April 2021, Kim Reynolds auctioned a dinner with her and her husband at the governor’s mansion to help a fundraiser for a faith-based school, Des Moines Christian School, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. At the time the article was published, bidding was over $21,000 for the dinner. It was auctioned at the 2021 True Blue Gala.

READ NEXT: Joe Biden’s Net Worth