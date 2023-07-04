Kimbrady Carriker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kimbrady Carriker was identified as the Philadelphia mass shooting suspect accused of shooting six people on July 3, 2023, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Five people died in the mass shooting, according to the Philadelphia police chief.

On Facebook, Carriker shared videos of guns and expressed concern that President Joe Biden was going to take away gun rights. He also shared a post about supporting President Donald Trump. He also shared a photo of a raised hand that is used by the BLM or Black Lives Matter movement.

“We mourn the loss of 5 innocent lives and stand w/ those impacted during this tragic time. Our deepest condolences go out to them. I want to commend our brave @PPD12Dist officers who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Their courage, dedication, & restraint saved lives,” Philadelphia’s police chief, Danielle Outlaw, wrote on Twitter.

Police don’t believe there is a connection between Carriker and any of the victims, Outlaw said in a news conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kimbrady Carriker Was Wearing a Ballistic Vest With Multiple Magazines & Was Carrying a Scanner, the Police Chief Says

At 8:29 p.m., officers were flagged down and received multiple calls about gunfire. They found gunshot victims. As they were preparing them for transport, they heard multiple gunshots “up the street,” Outlaw said in a news conference.

Officers located the suspect and pursued Carriker in a foot chase, while Carriker was shooting, Outlaw said. He was apprehended in the rear alley. He was wearing a bullet proof vest with multiple magazines in the vest, Outlaw said. He also had a scanner and an AR-style rifle and a handgun underneath his body, she said.

He was taken into custody, she said. “Once he was cornered in the alley, the officers gave him commands to show his hands,” according to Outlaw.

There were 50 spent shell casings, she said, adding that several vehicles were shot by gunfire.

There were six shooting victims, with four deceased, according to the chief, who added that a 2 year old and 13 year old are stable. The deceased victims’ ages ranged from age 20 to 59. Police were still trying to identify one victim. All of the victims were male, Outlaw said.

She said authorities are still trying to figure out the “why this happened.”

2. Kimbrady Carriker Was Described as Creative & ‘Cool’ But With ‘An Aggressive Approach’

Tina Rossette, a former roommate of Carriker’s, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was “really smart, intelligent, creative,” and interested in computers.

“I didn’t even know he had a gun,” Rosette told the Inquirer, adding that Carriker had “an aggressive approach to some things in life.”

Rossette’s daughter, Cianni Rosette, told the newspaper that Carriker showed her a handgun but was “cool” and creative. She told the newspaper that she had rejected Carriker for a romantic relationship and that he was in a “dark place” although it wasn’t clear why.

3. Kimbrady Carriker Wrote About Gun Rights & Anti-Violence Programs on Facebook

On Facebook, Carriker went by the name “Kimbrady Watson Carriker.”

The profile page reads, “Torn Angel – We are” and says Carriker was the “owner at LDS Frame Works” and a former director of IT and Development who studied at the Lincoln Technical Institute and Cittone Institute. Carriker went to Bonita Vista Senior High School and lives and is from Philadelphia, the page says.

Its profile picture shows Keanu Reeves in the “Matrix” movie. Its top post, from the day before the mass shooting, is a YouTube video that shows a gun. Carriker recently shared an article that he captioned, “How do you know if an evil spirit is following you?” and also shared a story about a Philadelphia anti-violence initiative.

“I found this on NewsBreak: Philly anti-violence grant program shows promising results, despite some hiccups, new evaluation shows,” Carriker wrote with that post.

Just days before the mass shooting, Carriker quoted Bible verses on Facebook and wrote, “But we prayed to our God and guarded the city day and night to protect ourselves” and “But we prayed to our God and posted a guard day and night to meet this threat.”

On June 23, Carriker wrote, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. #We fight Daemons and Devils.”

Carriker sometimes wrote about political issues, and he shared memes negative to Joe Biden. “Don’t be fooled. Wawa is closing in Philly because of $15 minimum wage. They will be back with cashless stores and all the sheep will cheer that their brother is unemployed,” he wrote.

Carriker wrote, “During community patrols I have notice a big shame. So many of our 50 + 60 + 70 year old elders are influencing the youth negatively. They are without a doubt promoting and participating in robbing, prostitution, scamming, and murder. When one of their monsters is killed they cry foul. Boohoo, these pillars; these old ass people who should know better kill our youth.”

Carriker shared a symbol used by BLM:

Carriker shared a video of Biden and wrote, “This y’all president. We said 2A defends our rights. Now its god save the queen while he attempts to take our arms.” He also shared a video headlined, “Biden turns red coat, in latest gun grabbing speech,” and wrote, “I told you he wanted your rights. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN SAYS BIDEN.”

Carriker also shared a post from President Trump’s Patriot Army that reads.

He shared a photo of a sweatshirt that read, “I lubricate my AR-15 with liberal tears.” He shared a YouTube video of Tucker Carlson that said he humiliated Eric Swalwell.

The television station reported that the shooting occurred “in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue” and involved “multiple scenes.”

CNN reported that a weapon was recovered per a police spokesman.

4. Another Person Acquired a Gun & ‘Returned Fire’ in the Direction of Kimbrady Carriker, the Police Chief Says

A second person is in custody, according to the police chief.

That person may have picked up someone’s gun and “returned fire,” according to Outlaw.

Outlaw said that person, who was not named, shot in the direction of Carriker, although the chief did not name the suspect in the press conference.

The police chief described Carrier as a 40-year-old African-American male.

5. The Philly Mass Shooting Comes on the Heels of a Mass Shooting at a Block Party in Baltimore

The Philadelphia mass shooting comes the day after a mass shooting at a Baltimore, Maryland, block party left two dead and 28 injured, according to CNN.

In 2022, there were 647 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In 2021, there were 690 mass shootings, the Archive reported, and in 2020 there were 610. According to the Gun Violence Archive, before the pandemic there were fewer mass shootings in the United States. For example, the Archive reports that there were 383 shootings in 2016, 348 mass shootings in 2017, and 336 in 2018.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime statistics dashboard, there were 516 homicide victims in the City of Philadelphia in 2022, police say on the website. In 2021, there were 562 total homicide victims for the entire year, which was a dramatic increase and marked the highest total since at least 2007, according to the police crime statistics page. In 2013, homicide dropped to 246 victims, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

