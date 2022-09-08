King Charles III: When Does Charles Become King?

Prince Charles became King Charles III immediately upon his mother’s death, although his coronation will take some time.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96. Charles was the Prince of Wales and her heir; the Royal Family is already calling him “King.”

The Royal Family announced the sad news on September 8, 2022, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There hasn’t been a King Charles in England since the 1600s.

Who was King Charles II? He was known as the “Merry Monarch.” Charles II lived from 1630 to 1685, according to Brittanica. He “was restored to the throne after years of exile during the Puritan Commonwealth. The years of his reign are known in English history as the Restoration period,” the site reports. King Charles I was the father of King Charles II, according to BBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

In a Statement, King Charles III Called His Mother’s Death ‘a Moment of the Greatest Sadness’

Statement from the new King, Prince Charles pic.twitter.com/XRwhauDKj5 — Gema Lazcano (@Gemalazcano) September 8, 2022

In a statement, the new King Charles said his mother’s death was “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

King Charles’ statement continued, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He added: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Prince Charles Became King Charles Right When His Mother Died

According to USA Today, Prince Charles became King “immediately” upon his mother’s death.

The queen’s family, including Charles and his wife, Camilla, rushed to her bedside at Balmoral castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, as fears escalated over her health. The queen had struggled with mobility issues and was looking increasingly frail ever since the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. The official cause of death was not yet clear.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort. That was a position the Queen publicly supported last spring.

Elizabeth II became Queen in 1952, but her coronation was in 1953, according to Biography.com.

The Queen’s death was known via code name as “London Bridge.”

The Queen’s Children Journeyed to Balmoral to Her Bedside

According to the BBC, all of the Queen’s children – Charles, Anne, Edward, and Andrew – traveled to her bedside at Balmoral, as has Prince William.

Prince Harry also headed to Scotland, according to Daily Mail. However, his wife, Meghan, remained behind in London, according to Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in England and Germany this week for a series of events but had not yet seen the Royal Family.

According to Daily Mail, Princes William, Edward and Andrew, and Edward’s wife, Sophie, flew to Scotland on a Royal Air Force jet to be at the Queen’s bedside. William’s wife Kate remained behind with their children.

