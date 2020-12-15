Georgia Babysitter Beat Child to Death, Made Chilling Google Search: Cops

Kirstie Hannah Flood is the Georgia babysitter facing murder charges after police said she beat the 2-year-old girl in her care.

Police found disturbing internet searches about abusing children on Flood’s phone, according to an arrest report obtained by WSB-TV. Heavy has reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department to request a copy of the report.

Fulton County inmate records show Flood, 29, was arrested on December 11 and, as of this writing, remains behind bars. It was unclear whether she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Flood Initially Told Police the Toddler Hit Her Head on a Slide

The Sandy Springs Police Department did not release the name of the little girl. But a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the child’s mother identified the toddler as Fallon Fridley.

According to police, officers received a call on December 9 about an “unresponsive child inside an apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs.” WSB-TV, citing the police, reported Flood told investigators that Fallon had fallen at the park. She said Fallon hit her head on a slide and had lost consciousness.

Fallon was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said an autopsy unraveled Flood’s account of what had happened. The medical examiner determined Fallon had “suffered severe injuries” that had resulted in her death.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have additional information about Fallon’s death to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney via email at WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.gov or by calling 770-551-3313.

2. Police Found Internet Searches on Flood’s Phone About Having an Urge to ‘Beat a Child That’s Not Yours’

Flood had been caring for Fallon for several months prior to the toddler’s death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing the child’s family, reported Flood was hired as Fallon’s full-time babysitter back in August. The newspaper did not elaborate on how often Flood watched the child.

Internet searches found on Flood’s phone suggested she had been feeling anger toward the little girl. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV, police found chilling searches such as “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours.”

Flood was booked into jail on December 11. According to inmate records, Flood faces the following charges:

Felony Murder (2 counts)

Malice Murder

Aggravated Battery

Cruelty to Children, 1st Degree

3. Flood Was Arrested in a Domestic Violence Case in 2010

A search of online records suggests Flood lives in Smyrna, Georgia, which is in Cobb County. She has been arrested several times in that county, based on a search of public court records.

Flood was accused in a domestic violence case in August 2010 and arrested. The court docket does not provide details about the two listed victims or what exactly happened to warrant a call to police. The record does show Flood faced three charges: Two battery offenses and one count for underage possession.

Bond was set at $10,000. According to the court record, the judge ordered Flood to refrain from drinking alcohol, consuming drugs without a prescription and to submit to random drug and alcohol tests. She was barred from possessing any firearms and prohibited from contacting the victims. The judge also ordered Flood must undergo counseling at her own expense.

4. Flood Has Been Arrested at Least Twice on Drug & Alcohol Charges

The Cobb County court records show Flood was arrested in February 2010 and faced four charges:

Underage Possession

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)

Criminal Trespass

In that case, Flood and two co-defendants were ordered to stay away from a 16-year-old girl. Bond was set at $2,500 in that case.

Flood was arrested again in November 2012. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flood was pulled over for a traffic violation and the officer found an anti-anxiety drug in her vehicle. She was arrested because she did not have a prescription for the drug. The newspaper reported Flood received three years probation after agreeing to a plea deal; the probation was stripped less than a year later and Flood was ordered to 150 hours of community service.

5. Friends & Strangers Have Raised Thousands of Dollars for the Toddler’s Mother

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on behalf of little Fallon’s mother, Kristin Fridley Gantt, to help cover funeral and medical expenses. As of this writing, the fund had raised more than $26,000. The organizers described Fallon and her mother on the page:

Fallon was a beautiful little girl with her whole life ahead of her. She was only two years old. It is so hard to make sense of her cruel, tragic and untimely loss. Our hearts are broken for Kristin and her family and we grieve with her right now. Kristin works so hard every day saving the lives of the most at risk animals in our community. She of all people doesn’t deserve to experience this tragedy.

The organizers also commented on the charges against Flood on December 15:

Friends, the pain for Kristin and her family has deepened further today as the news of the babysitter’s arrest has been made public. It is one thing to lose your child to an illness or an accident, it is another thing entirely to have your child murdered by someone you know and trusted. We stand united with Kristin in our desire to see justice for Fallon and this evil person held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We are heartbroken and horrified over the loss of Fallon’s precious and innocent life being cruely taken by another human being. Please continue to keep Kristin and her family in your hearts and prayers. She is experiencing hell on earth that no parent should have to endure.

A memorial service was scheduled for December 17, WXIA-TV reported.

