How to Watch KISS A&E Documentary ‘KISStory’ Online

The latest “Biography” film coming to A&E focuses on the iconic rock band KISS. “KISStory,” a four-hour, two-night special, airs Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Biography: KISStory” online for free:

This two-night event celebrates “one of the most iconic bands of all time” with a “new definitive documentary film [that] tells the stories behind the phenomenon of KISS. Directed by D.J. Viola, “Biography: KISStory” chronicles the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career,” according to the A&E press release.

It continues:

After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more, tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world. Selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and over 40 years of record-breaking global tours, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their rise to fame. Featuring original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, the film grants fans an all-access pass to the band’s legendary journey. Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s, and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s to become a household name synonymous with Rock ‘N Roll.

“Through the ‘Biography’ lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E, in a statement. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

This is the latest in a string of rock ‘n roll based “Biography” specials that included films on Ozzy Osbourne and TLC, plus a partnership with WWE studios to profile some of the most iconic professional wrestlers of all time.

A&E’s KISS biography airs Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

