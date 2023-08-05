Krystal Cascetta & Husband Tim Talty: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Krystal Cascetta was a New York City oncologist who shot and killed her infant child and then herself, according to New York State Police.

“The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Somers are investigating a murder/suicide in the town of Somers,” the New York State Police wrote in a press release. The town of Somers is located in Westchester County, New York. The tragedy occurred on the morning of Saturday, August 5, 2023, police said.

“Dr. Krystal Cascetta was renowned Oncologist for Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City,” they wrote.

According to Lohud.com, Cascetta, 40, was married to husband Tim Talty. Cascetta and Timothy Talty had a baby registry at Pottery Barn.

Lohud.com reports that the baby was about four and a half months old. Talty runs a protein bar company called Talty Bar, which featured Cascetta as a medical expert on its website.

1. New York State Police Believe Krystal Cascetta Shot Her Baby & Then Herself in the Infant’s Room

According to the press release from police, a preliminary investigation “revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself.”

The release added: “The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

Lohud.com reported that the murder-suicide occurred at the home Cascetta and Talty purchased in Somers in 2021 after moving from Brooklyn. The couple’s home is worth almost $1 million, according to Zillow.

It’s not clear whether Cascetta’s husband or anyone else was at home when the tragedy occurred, the site reported. It’s also not clear why the murder-suicide occurred.

2. Tim Talty Started His Energy Bar Company Called ‘Talty Bar’ in 2014 After Working as a Private Chef

Daily Mail contacted Cascetta’s husband, 37. “Can you give us some time?” he told the British publication.

His LinkedIn page says that Talty founded Talty Bar in 2014 in New York City.

Before that time, he worked as a private chef and prep cook.

“After leaving cooking for three years, I wanted to start over at the bottom. Luksus was a small eight-seat hidden restaurant with 15-20 course dinners. The restaurant received one Michelin Star soon after I left,” he wrote.

Talty was also a lead line cook for the Gramercy Park Hotel in 2010 in New York City, his LinkedIn page says.

Talty Bar’s Facebook page describes the product as “the ideal performance protein bar comprised of dried fruits, nuts, and 100% whey isolate protein wit.”

3. Krystal Cascetta & Tim Talty Were Married in 2019

According to Daily Mail, Cascetta and Talty married in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, in 2019 “in a gorgeous ceremony, with Cascetta wearing a stunning white fishtail gown for her big day.”

Daily Mail reported that it’s unclear whether the couple had additional children.

“Tim Talty’s culinary career sprouted in his parents’ kitchen, at the age of 10, where he began crafting soups and salad dressings from scratch along with an introduction to baking (more on that later). Tim found his life’s true passion at a young age – bringing happiness to people through his cooking!” Talty Bar’s bio for Timothy Talty says.

The site says that he started the company after starting training at a gym and not finding nutritional bars that suited his needs.

Tim Talty appears to have deleted his Instagram and Facebook pages. “My Wife! It took us a year to plan and a lifetime to gather all of the wonderful people to make our wedding so special!” he wrote on Instagram, according to Daily Mail.

4. Krystal Cascetta Worked as a ‘Site Chief’ at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital

Cascetta’s LinkedIn page described her as “Site Chief, Hematology and Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai Queens.”

She listed her duties as “quality assurance” and wrote that she had been site chief at the New York hospital since March 2021.

Before that, she was an assistant professor of medicine, medical director of the infusion center, and director of operations.

In 2019, she worked as a clinical quality fellow for the Greater New York Hospital Association and United Hospital Fund Fellowship.

She attended Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was a chief Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellow. She was an internal medical resident at Hofstra University.

Cascetta received her master’s degree in Health Administration from Cornell University in 2022, her medical degree from Albany Medical College in 2009, and a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry from St. John’s University in 2005.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “OMG I absolutely devastated hearing this about Krystal Cascetta. She was my friend at Albany Med and residency. I always looked up to her. 💔💔💔”

5. Krystal Cascetta, Who Wanted to Be a Doctor Since She Wrapped Dolls in Gauze in Childhood, Worked to Raise Awareness of Early Breast Cancer Detection

According to her bio on the Talty Bar website, Cascetta wanted to be an oncologist when her mother’s best friend died of breast cancer when she was growing up:

The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA. Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze. When Krystal was in 8th grade, her mother’s best friend passed away from breast cancer. It was this life-altering event that helped Krystal decide that Medical Oncology would be her specialty. Krystal is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, who understands the needs to be fueled by clean and tasty ingredients. We are honored to have such an exceptional woman as part of the Talty Bar family.

In October 2022, Mount Sinai Queens wrote on Facebook, “. . . Dr. Krystal Cascetta, Site Chief, Infusion Center, Mount Sinai Queens, joined other community partners to raise awareness about #breastcancer and the importance of early detection.”

Her LinkedIn page lists several publications in journals devoted to Oncolology relating to breast cancer and COVID-19.

She was honored for “humanistic clinical care,” according to her hospital biography, which says she treated multiple forms of cancer.

Cascetta was named a super doctor rising star by New York Times Magazine in 2022, physician of the year in 2018 at Mount Sinai Queens, and a resident teacher of the year, according to her LinkedIn page.

