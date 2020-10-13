WATCH: Terrified Utah Hiker Stalked by a Cougar for 6 Minutes

A Utah man narrowly escaped an encounter with a cougar that lasted six minutes. The video of him backpedaling and trying different methods to get away from the mountain lion has gone viral and been viewed more than 330,000 times.

Burgess’ caption read, “(EXPILCIT) 6 minutes being followed by a cougar. sorry, not sorry for the language. I thought I was done for!”

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on October 10, according to his caption.

Burgess Was Hiking in Provo, Utah When He Encountered the Wild Cat

Burgess was out for a run, ostensibly enjoying the fall colors of Utah when a cougar suddenly bounded onto his path and began following him.

“Oh s***, oh s***,” Burgess could be heard saying on the six-minute video as he also growling as he backpedaled the Slate Canyon Trail, according to ABC-7. Burgess tried multiple phrases, including “Go away! Go away! Please go away” and “I’m big and scary” during his

attempts to scare the mountain lion off. He also tried swearing at the big cat a number of times, telling it to, “get the f*** away.”

According to what Burgess told NBC News, he had inadvertently ran past the mountain lion’s four cubs, accidentally provoking its parental protective instinct; as the Humane Society warns on its website, “If there are cubs, be careful not to get between them and their mother.”

“Go away — go get your babies,” Burgess told the cougar at one point. During the six minutes it spent stalking him, the cougar also lunged at him — teeth bared — multiple times. “Come on, dude,” Burgess said during the video. “I don’t feel like dying today.”

Finally, Burgess threw a rock at the cougar which startled it into running away.

The outcome, for Burgess, was a best-case scenario. “I thought I was going to get hurt,” he told NBC News. I can’t explain what I thought was going to happen because this was all just crazy to me.”

Here’s How the Human Society Advises You Should Handle a Cougar Attack

According to the Humane Society, they advise that if facing a cougar, “Don’t run! Running will provoke the predatory chasing behavior of cougars, as it would with other predators such as bears, coyotes, and wolves.”

Other suggestions include picking up children and pets, facing the cougar while looking at its paws (and not in its eyes); yelling, blowing a whistle or making any other kinds of noise; raising your arms over your head to appear larger. If you are attacked, the Humane Society encourages people to fight back any way possible.

A 2019 report from Outside magazine noted that cougar populations have been steadily recovering from overhunting and poaching, due to conservation efforts. However, Mountain Lion Foundation Executive Director Lynn Cullens said attacks from cougars are rare. “The only time that you’ll see an increase in cougar population density is if young cats are dispersed there,” she told the magazine. “If you’ve been outdoors in a place where cougars live, then you’ve been close to a cougar. They saw you, but you didn’t see them.”

“The best way to prevent mountain lion attacks is to stop killing mountain lions,” she added.

