Man Who Killed Wife & Kids in Murder-Suicide Posted About Wife’s ‘Betrayal’: Cops

A family of four was found dead from gunshot wounds in what police believe was a murder-suicide on Sunday morning in Mayfield, Kentucky, shortly after the husband posted on Facebook hinting at a betrayal from his wife. According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Kyle Milliken, 41, shot and killed his wife, Ashley Milliken, 35, and his two children aged 13 and 8, before fatally shooting himself.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a residence on Smith’s Lane south of Mayfield, western Kentucky, at around 8:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, the original KSP press release stated. An autopsy was conducted on all four victims on Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville and preliminary results indicate they all died from gunshot wounds, KSP indicated. The two children were identified as 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn, WPSD reported.

The investigation is still ongoing, the press release added.

Kyle Milliken Posted on Facebook a Few Hours Before the Family’s Bodies Were Found

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning and just a few hours before the four family members’ bodies were found by police, Kyle Milliken posted on Facebook about an apparent betrayal from his wife. He wrote:

My kids are my everything, a [woman] can come and go. If she is not happy You can’t make her happy! A lot of the time, she was going to do it anyway, but when u pick someone up and carry them for years and she still betray you, what do you do? There is one person that knows the story behind this journey. I have got to say I love my boys with ever ounce of me! Everything I have done in life as a adult has been for them, to have a better life than I’ve had growing up. Then you have this stuff pop up and throw a whole wrench in it! MY EVERYTHING, nothing else really mattered.

According to his Facebook profile, Kyle Milliken married Ashley on July 15, 2010. The two of them were born and raised in Mayfield, Kentucky and attended Mayfield High School. Ashley Milliken worked at Premier Portable Buildings while Kyle’s employer was listed as Railroader Trucking.

Friends & Members of the Community Reacted in Shock at the News of the Family Tragedy

The family’s pastor, Chad Lamb with Grace Life Church in Mayfield, spoke to WPSD about his shock and grief at hearing the news about a family he described as “loving” and “tremendous.” He told the outlet, “I’m still in shock. It’s just heartbreaking for the community. It’s a well-known family — well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now.”

He said the community needed to come together and support each other during this difficult time. Many friends of the family wrote on Facebook about the deaths, with one friend posting in part, “Ashley was a sweet soul who would talk to anybody. Kjae put his heart and soul into everything he did. He was a pure joy to be around and watch play baseball.”

Another wrote, “i’m going to miss Ashley Milliken being supportive.. i wish i could hear you call me beautiful one last time and for the boys, i’m gonna miss kjae’s lil stuttering self, and asking me a million and one questions. … B, i’m gonna miss hugging and holding him..even though as he got older he would push me away lol. if only i could hug you a little longer.. my heart is completely shattered by this.”

For domestic violence resources in the U.S., consult the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential and anonymous support 24/7.

