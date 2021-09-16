Kylen Schulte & Crystal Turner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner are a Utah couple who were found murdered at their camp site in Moab, Utah.

According to Fox News, authorities have not ruled out a connection between the murders of Turner and Schulte and the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a New York woman who vanished while on a cross-country “van life” road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Police in Florida say Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito and won’t speak with them. Authorities named Laundrie as a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance.

“We’re looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we’re not ruling anything out at this time,” a spokesman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News. “So we’re just investigating the information as it comes in.”

Petito and Laundrie passed through Moab around the same time that Schulte and Turner disappeared, and they were in a domestic altercation at a community coop

A witness reported seeing a “male had been observed to have assaulted the female” near the Moonflower Community Cooperative on August 12, according to News Nation Now. Those people were Petito and Laundrie, although when they arrived to investigate, they found a more complicated story that also involved an alleged assault by Petito against Laundrie.

On Facebook, Schulte said she was a cashier at Moonflower Community Cooperative who had worked as a welder and went to Billings Senior High School. She was from Vail Colorado and lived in Moab, Utah. She said she was in a relationship with “Crystal Beck.” Her top post is a new profile picture from 2020 showing her with Turner. “BEAUTIFUL PRECIOUS BABY CAKES,” she wrote. Crystal Beck is Crystal Turner.

Crystal Turner wrote on her Facebook page that she lived in Moab, Utah, was from Hot Springs, Arkansas, and was in a relationship with Kylen Schulte.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Schulte & Turner Were Found Shot to Death at a Camp Site After Being Last Seen in a Tavern

Schulte, 24, and Turner, 38, were last seen at Woody’s Tavern in Moab, Utah, on August 13.

Five days later, they were found dead at their camp site in the South Mesa area of La Sal Loop Road.

According to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff in Moab, the two women “were last seen on Friday evening August 13, 2021 around 9:00-9:30 p.m. leaving Woody’s Bar in Moab, Utah. Kylen Schulte (24) and Crystal Turner (38) were found on August 18, 2021 at a camp site in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains deceased.”

In another press release, the Sheriff’s Department revealed that the cause of death of the women was determined to be gunshot wounds.

They were named as Crystal Michelle Turner and Kylen Carrol Schulte. The deaths have been ruled homicides.

Authorities added: “Grand County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Utah State Bureau of Investigations into the homicide investigation. Grand County is committed to working this case with tenacity and transparency. This is an active and fluid investigation. Sacred Earth One, LLC, via its owner, Dane Brewer, reached out to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook to offer another $10,000 reward for pertinent information that assists in the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved in the South Mesa Double Homicide leaving two Moab locals deceased.”

2. Schulte Texted a Friend About a ‘Creepy Man’ Around the Women’s Camp Site

Fox13 obtained search warrants that shed new light on the case. They revealed that authorities sought to search a van belonging to Turner and Schulte, which was left at a McDonald’s restaurant where she worked.

The search warrant revealed the two women were found “partially undressed with multiple gunshot wounds all over their bodies.” The Moab Times-Independent gave further details, saying the women were found “undressed from the waist down,” and one “had on a bra that was raised to expose her breasts,” according to the search warrant.

A friend reported that Schulte sent a troubling text to a friend that said “if something happened to them, that they were murdered” and a “creepy man” was around their camp who they found intimidating, Fox13 reported.

A journal and Bible were among items recovered from the van.

More than $30,000 has been raised to help Schulte’s dad with funeral expenses. “We have reinstated receiving donations as we learn more about this horrific crime it is apparent the costs that Kylen’s dad will incur are not going to stop anytime soon,” a GoFundMe page says.

“The details of this heinous and horrific act have resulted in more time needed in Moab. More travel costs. More lost wages. And more support needed. Sean-Paul Schulte has been the beneficiary of this fund and is currently the boots on the ground for Kylen and Crystal in the fight for justice. We thank you for your ongoing support, love and prayers.”

3. Schulte’s Dad Has Been Critical of Authorities

Schulte’s dad, Sean-Paul Schulte, who is from Montana, has posted a series of angry comments on Facebook. One read,

One thing is on my mind

WHERE THE HELL IS THE FBI?

I FOR ONE HAVE NOT SEEN ONE SINGLE PERSON. I HAVE NOT BEEN QUESTIONED BY THE FBI. I Don’t SEE OR HERE THEM??

THE GRAND CO SHERIFF IS IN CHARGE??

ARE THEY PUTTING CLUES IN A FBI DATA BASE???

IDK. AND IF I Don’t KNOW. WHO THE HELL DOES?

On September 13, he wrote, “If I had DNA I would search every data base you all suggest. I am a father in a park looking for local clues by local folks. Yes two other missing girls look like Crys. I get it. Yes one passed through Moab!!! I get that. I repeat. I am one person. A father in a park. I do not work for the FBI. Moab. I am here. Come look into these eyes. Kylen’s eyes. Tell me your clue.”

He set up a table he is calling a “clue booth” to get tips.

“All of us at the Moab City Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck,” Moab police wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“We understand that our community has questions and that many of you don’t feel safe given the terrible circumstances of this crime. Please understand, this is an active investigation being led by detectives with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.”

They added, “All active investigations are sensitive, and the premature or inappropriate release of information can have devastating results – including making it difficult or impossible to successfully prosecute the case. We continue to receive requests for information from the public and media. As the investigation is active, and we are not involved in the investigation, we cannot and will not provide any comment. We encourage those with questions about the case or tips for investigators to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115. We extend sincere condolences to Kylen and Crystal’s families and friends. Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

4. Petito & Laundrie Were in a Domestic Argument in Moab





Play



Gabby Petito case: Full Utah bodycam video Full video from the Moab City Police Department shows officer investigating an incident between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. She has since been reported missing. MORE: fox13news.com/news/utah-police-report-shows-possible-mental-health-concerns-tension-between-gabby-petito-brian-laundrie 2021-09-16T14:52:40Z

According to CBS News, Moab, Utah, Police responded to a “dispute” between Petito and Laundrie on August 12. Police say both, including witnesses, say that Petito slapped Laundrie during an argument and Laundrie “grabbed her face and pushed her back.”

CBS News reported that the couple said they loved each other and didn’t want charges to be filed, so they weren’t; Laundrie told police the road trip caused arguments and “emotional strain” on the couple, the network reported.

Police released body cam from the encounter, which you can watch above.

Cindy Sue Hunter, who found the bodies of Schulte and Turner, wrote on her Facebook page of Laundrie and Petito, “Has Woody’s verified that they were at the bar the 13th?? That would be so flipping weird, folks are already tripping over all the speculations and presented facts as it is, how can a person get away with withholding the where abouts of a person when they were the last person with them? This lady is missing, he was with her, how can anyone begin a search when he’s withholding evidence as to her last known location????? How is that even legal??? I don’t understand. Please, someone who knows law, can you explain this to me…..”

In late August, she wrote, “I truly am so sorry to all of you that have lost and been touched by the loss of these beautiful souls. Thank you all. And please Stay safe.”

5. Police Asked Laundrie to ‘Call us to Arrange a Conversation’

The police chief in North Port, Florida, where Laundrie lives, took the unusual step on September 15, 2021, of tweeting at Laundrie and his lawyer and asking them to speak with authorities about Petito’s disappearance.

Chief Todd Garrison tweeted at Laundrie and his lawyer, “@NPPDPoliceChief Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito.”

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito https://t.co/4OaCk5eCjU — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 15, 2021

Laundrie has not commented, although his family did release a statement, which provoked a sharply worded response from Petito’s family, who urged Laundrie to answer key questions in the case.

Petito, 22, of Blue Point, New York, is described by New York authorities as a “white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.” The van she was traveling in has been recovered.” Blue Point is located on Long Island.

Laundrie lives in North Port, Florida, so the police department there is acting as the lead agency in the case. They wrote in a news release that he is now a “person of interest in this case.”

“The national search into the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito of North Port continues. Due to the parties in this case residing in North Port, Florida, the North Port Police Department will be the primary investigating agency, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. We will also continue to work with the Suffolk County Police Department, and we are thankful for their assistance,” the release stated.

“Several detectives are working around the clock to piece this complex and far-reaching situation together. Gabrielle’s vehicle was recovered here in North Port at her home on September 11th. A home shared with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie and his parents. That vehicle was fully processed for evidence along with FBI agents Tuesday evening. As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details.”

According to police, “We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1st — ten days before her family reported her missing on September 11th. We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port. Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in this case.”

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in the release.

“FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips. 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). That is now our primary tip line. So far, we have received hundreds of tips which are being vetted through multiple agencies. If anyone has seen the van photographed and information which might be helpful, please let us know,” police wrote.

North Port police revealed that, according to Petito’s family, “they were last in contact with Gabrielle during the last week of August. Prior to the last communication, Gabrielle is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito and Brian were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03. Gabrielle, 22, is white, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads ‘let it be.’”

Petito’s family reported her missing because they considered it unusual not to hear from her while she was on the trip touring national parks, which began in July, Fox News reported.

“We had been in touch with her as she traveled,” Petito’s father, Joe, told The Daily Beast. “I’d speak to her once a week or so, her mom spoke to her two or three times a week. My son would talk to her often on Snapchat, FaceTime; my niece would be in constant contact with her.”

Petito’s dad has also been posting on his Facebook page urgent pleas to find his daughter. “Please Help Find Gabby. This is my daughter Gabby Petito. Please share and help find her. She was last seen headed to Yellowstone National Park from Salt Lake City, Utah,” he wrote with one plea.

A missing person’s alert for Petito was released by Suffolk County, New York, police. It says “Blue Point Woman Missing,” and added, “Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Date/Time: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:55 p.m.”

The release states, “Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Blue Point woman who went missing while traveling. Gabrielle Petito was traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03 with a companion when she stopped communicating with friends and family.”

It adds, “Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on September 11 at approximately 6:55 p.m. According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August. Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.”

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, told Fox News she last spoke with her daughter on August 25. She received a text from her on both the 27th and 30th but now says “I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not…I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her.”

The couple’s YouTube series is called “VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey.” One of their videos has more than 145,000 views.

It’s eight minutes long and shows the couple walking on a beach together. They appear close in the video, which shows them together during various travels. It then shows them on the road. They kiss in one scene; they’re eating sushi in the next. In one frame, they’re in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. In another, they watch the sunset together on the beach.

They do cartwheels on the beach in front of an amusement park and ride a ferris wheel together before kissing some more.

Their YouTube Channel, called Nomadic Statik, has more than 1.37 million users. The van life video is their only video.

“A glimpse into our van adventures! After our first cross country trip in a little Nissan Sentra, we both decided we to wanted downsize our lives and travel full time, but trying to fit everything for two people into the tiny little trunk of the car, also spending way too much on gas, food, and airbnb, was not the road to take,” the page says.

“We quickly realized we had to come up with a solution if we wanted to continue traveling and living nomadically, so that’s why we handcrafted our own tiny van, a simple 2012 Ford transit connect, utilizing space with unique designs and features. Creating a space for both artistic expression and distance hiking. Thank you so much for watching, and we hope you tag along on our journey wherever the van takes us!”

They added: “Follow our van life journey for some awesome van life ideas, tips, hacks, camping spots, and so many beautiful places to travel!”

The couple also had a website and a blog. The website, captioned Brian & Gabby, is password protected and sends readers back to the YouTube page.

Both the Laundrie and Petito families have now released statements.

According to CBS News, Laundrie’s family released this statement: “On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Petito’s family then released their own statement, according to CBS: “Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers.”

People have filled Laundrie’s last Instagram post with comments about Petito. “Where is she, Brian?” wrote one person.

“Hoping you find the courage to do the right thing and bring her home,” wrote another.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport