Where to Watch Lamar vs Nicholls Football

The Nicholls State Colonels football team will host the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, LA, as both teams enter the Southland Conference’s spring schedule, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamar vs Nicholls Preview

The Colonels opened their season on Feb. 19, blasting Division II’s Lincoln Blue Tigers 87-3 at home and setting a program record for points in a game.

Nicholls went 9-5 overall and 7-2 in Southland Conference play in 2019. That campaign ended in the second round of the FCS playoffs, when they fell 37-13 to the eventual champions, the North Dakota State Bison.

“It seemed like it was forever since the last time we’ve been here, and I told the guys the other day, 438 days, December of 2019, the last time we played,” head coach Tim Rebowe told reporters after the season-opening victory in a video posted by his program’s Twitter account. “So those guys for a year and a half did everything we asked them to do. It was fun to finally get back out on the field. They’ve been preparing like it’s been a normal season, and I was just pleased with the effort tonight.”

The Colonels offense found the end zone 12 times; four times through the air and eight on the ground.

Quarterback Lindsey Scott completed 12 of 14 passes for 153 yards and a pair of scores, adding 40 yards and a touchdown with his legs. Kohen Granier also saw time under center, going 6-of-6 for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I knew we have a talented team,” Rebowe said, per the same Twitter video. “Our guys, I really saw them coming together the last couple of weeks and I knew what they could do. We’ve still got a lot of stuff that we have to clean up, a lot of things that we can work on. But a lot of guys played, there’s gonna be a lot of improvement we gotta make next week when we get to our conference opener.”

The Cardinals were slated to open their season at home last week against the Northwestern State Demons, but the tilt was postponed due to the rare winter storm in Texas.

Lamar went 4-8 overall and 2-9 in the Southland Conference in 2019, then dismissed head coach Mike Schultz.

The school tapped Blane Morgan as their next head coach in December 2019. The former Air Force Falcons signal caller served as the San Diego State Aztecs quarterbacks coach for the five seasons prior.

“I think after everything we’ve gone through, our guys are just looking forward to getting out there and competing,” Morgan said of his team’s matchup with the Colonels, according to The Beaumont Enterprise. “The tough part is we’re playing a really good team that’s been in the playoffs the last three years.

“If there’s ever a scenario where there’s an uphill challenge, this week is certainly it.”