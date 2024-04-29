Beauty Queen Shot to Death on Video by Masked Hitman at Ceviche Restaurant

Landy Párraga Goyburo was a 23-year-old beauty queen who was shot to death on video by a masked hitman who entered a restaurant and opened fire.

According to the New York Post, Parraga Goyburo was a former Miss Ecuador contestant who was ambushed “by two gunmen in broad daylight.”

The Post reported that Parraga Goyburo was “linked to a notorious gang boss who tried to keep their connection hidden.” She went by Landy Parraga on Instagram, where she had more than 152,000 followers.

According to the Spanish-language site El Comercio, Parraga Goyburo was shot to death on Sunday, April 28, in Quevedo, Ecuador. She was standing inside a ceviche restaurant in a mall when the murder occurred, the site reported, adding that she was in town for a wedding when the noon shooting unfolded.

The Video Shows the Masked Gunman Shooting Landy Parraga Goyburo & the Man With Her

🚨NEW: Ecuadorian beauty queen, 23-year-old Landy Párraga Goyburo, was tragically shot dead by assassins in a restaurant. This horrific event took place months after her name surfaced in a secret chat involving drug traffickers. The police are currently investigating the… pic.twitter.com/4LOCnJdwbt — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) April 29, 2024

The disturbing and graphic video, which was taken from security footage inside the restaurant, shows Parraga Goyburo standing next to a table as she spoke to an unidentified man.

That’s when the two gunmen, who were wearing masks, entered the restaurant. One of the gunman opened fire, hitting both Parraga Goyburo and the man with her, the video shows.

The video above stops just before the shooting, as the gunman approaches Parraga Goyburo. However, this more graphic version of the video shows the gunman shooting the beauty queen and the man with her before firing additional shots at her as she lay wounded on the ground.

El Comercio reported that Parraga Goyburo’s name “was mentioned in the chats of the Metastasis case, between the drug dealer Norero and his lawyer Heliver Angulo, alias Estimate.” She had no criminal record, according to the Spanish-language site, El Hora.

According to La Hora, police in Ecuador believe the motive for the hitman “would be the link with Leandro Norero, a drug trafficker, who mentions her in the chats of the Metastasis case.” Three months before he was murdered in prison, Norero expressed concern that his connection to Parraga Goyburo “could not appear anywhere. Otherwise my world will fall apart,” referring to his wife, La Hora reported.

He was accused of paying Parraga Goyburo to introduce him to César Litardo, former president of the National Assembly, El Hora reported.

A prosecutor told Cuenco High Life, “We believe she was familiar with Norero’s operation and probably knew the names of judges and politicians that he paid off. We will not know until we complete our work but this is probably a case where she knew too much.”

Landy Parraga Goyburo Posted Glamour Shots on Her Instagram Page

On Instagram, Parraga Goyburo posted glamour shots. Several days before her death, she posted a photo showing her wearing a swimsuit, with the caption, “Life is an echo, what you send out comes back to you.”

She also posted a series of video snippets showing her with an unidentified man and wrote, “Our outfits on the little trip 🏝️ ❤️ 🥂 ✈️ 💕” In another post, she tagged Dr. Jose Luis Betancourt, a plastic surgeon.

Other photos showed her in dresses and at the beach.

El Comercio reported that she had just posted a picture to Instagram of her food at the ceviche restaurant before she was shot.

Cuenca High Life reported that she was the current “co-queen of Quevedo” and worked in public relations.

