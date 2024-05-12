Georgia Mom Named After Falling to Death at Daughter’s Ohio State Graduation

Larissa Brady, a 53-year-old Georgia mother attending her daughter’s Ohio State graduation ceremony, was identified by the Ohio State spokesman as the woman pronounced dead after falling to her death at Ohio Stadium.

In a statement released to the news media, Benjamin Johnson, Ohio State spokesman, said that “Ohio State is grieving the death of Larissa Brady, a family member of one of our graduates. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Franklin County coroner also named Brady after identifying her through fingerprints.

Brady died at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, the newspaper reported. Savannah Now reported that Brady’s cause of death is an “apparent suicide,” per the coroner.

Johnson noted in his statement, “Police do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall. Counseling is available for those in our community who need support. Students should call 614-292-5766 and press 2 for immediate assistance after hours. Faculty and staff should call 1-800-678-6265.” He urged people experiencing suicidal thoughts or who are in crisis to “contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.”

The toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Larissa Brady Spoke to Her Daughter at the Commencement Shortly Before the Fall, Reports Say

Ohio Stage released this statement to the media. Larissa Brady was a family member of a graduating student. They do not suspect foul play OR an accidental fall The university is urging people in crisis to contact the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline https://t.co/GeQfeJX28T pic.twitter.com/GrWJt4fUin — George Shillcock III (@ShillcockGeorge) May 7, 2024

Brady’s daughter is listed in Ohio State’s May 5 commencement program.

Savannah Now reported that Brady spoke to her daughter “as she entered the stadium for commencement,” although it’s not clear what was said.

Heavy has reached out to the Franklin County coroner for additional details. According to Savannah Now and public records, Larissa Brady was from Woodstock, Georgia.

“An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased,” said OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to Savannah Now, Brady was at the ceremony with her husband and 12-year-old son. She left that area, telling her family she wanted to “move higher into the stadium,” walked to the “last row of benches,” and then climbed over a concrete wall, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that Brady had “mental health issues and had attempted suicide at least twice before,” and “had not been compliant with her medications.”

The Dispatch reported that an eyewitness described seeing Brady fall “as the last graduates were just filing past that area.” People at the graduation “were visibly upset,” The Dispatch reported.

Larissa Brady’s Daughter Posted a Picture of a Black Ribbon on Facebook After Her Mother’s Death

Brady lived in a nearly $500,000 assessed home in Woodstock, Georgia, according to public records. Her daughter’s Facebook page says she was studying biology and pre-med at Ohio State. Heavy is not linking to it or naming the daughter to preserve her privacy.

The day after the tragedy, Brady’s daughter posted a picture of a black ribbon. A person wrote in the comment thread, “I am so tremendously sorry for your loss. Your mother was always very kind to me. I will be praying for you and all of your family.”

It appears from comments, a relative’s obituary, public records that Larissa Brady was married.