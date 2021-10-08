Larriana Jackson: Covington Teacher Tiktok ‘Slap a Teacher’ Video

Larriana Jackson is an 18-year-old student from Covington High School in Louisiana who is accused of striking a disabled teacher as part of a viral TikTok challenge called “slap a teacher.” You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

The “slap a teacher” TiKTok trend is the latest trend encouraging criminal activity to cause concern. Previously, a trend called “devious lick” encouraged students to vandalize and steal things from schools.

“I was just devastated to know what our teachers go through on a day-to-day basis just to educate students,” said St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia to Fox 8 Live. “For this teacher to be having a conversation with a student and then to be assaulted in this manner was very disturbing.” Heavy has reached out to Jabbia for further comment.

The trend is a concern across the country, with the Connecticut Attorney General writing on Twitter, “TikTok fails to control the spread of dangerous content. In CT, vandalism closed schools and the new ‘Slap a Teacher’ challenge may put educators at risk. I am urging TikTok to come to CT to meet with educators and parents and commit to reforms that stop this reckless content.”

TikTok fails to control the spread of dangerous content. In CT, vandalism closed schools and the new "Slap a Teacher" challenge may put educators at risk. I am urging TikTok to come to CT to meet with educators and parents and commit to reforms that stop this reckless content.

“This Covington fa ya,” the caption on the video says. You can watch the video here on YouTube, where it is age-restricted due to the graphic content. At the end of the video, you see the woman police say is Larriana Jackson repeatedly striking the teacher, who is seated. You can also watch the video here. The language is also graphic:

Covington High Student Attacks 62yo Teacher

Covington Police Say the Victim Was a 64-Year-Old Disabled Teacher Who Was ‘Viciously Attacked’



In a statement, the Covington Police Department confirmed: “Yesterday, The Covington Police Department responded to Covington High School in reference to a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.”

According to the police, “Upon officer’s arrival it was learned that the disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was viciously attacked by 18-year-old Covington High School student, Larrianna Jackson (B/F, D.O.B. 05/06/2003). Due to injuries sustained by the attack, the teacher had to seek medical attention at a local hospital.”

Larrianna Jackson “was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Jackson was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution,” police wrote.

“Officers on scene were also provided a video that captured the entire incident. In the video, you can see the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. As the teacher fell to the ground, Jackson continues to violently closed fist punch the teacher. The video then turns off at this point.”

The statement continues, “Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson, may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers. The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly. This matter is still under investigation and more arrests for forthcoming.”

Jail records show she’s in jail on $25,000 bond.

TiKTok Called the ‘Slap a Teacher’ an ‘Insult to Educators Everywhere’

The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021

TikTok released a statement on Twitter condemning the slap a teacher trend.

“The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed,” TikTok tweeted. TikTok linked to a handout to a TikTok guide for parents. You can find it here.

“Whether you are a parent, guardian, or teacher, you are one of the most important adults in a teen’s life. We encourage you to talk regularly with your teens about their digital lives and how they can be responsible and safe in all online activities. We understand every family is different, which is why we offer a range oftools and features to help you take an active role in your teen’s TikTok experience,” the handout says.

The California Teachers Association released a statement on Facebook condemning the slap a teacher challenge. “Educators beware! As if widespread vandalism in our schools last month wasn’t enough, the same ‘challenge’ circulating on social media networks TikTok and Twitter is now calling for students to ‘slap a staff member.'” the post says. “Follow the link below for what to do if this dangerous trend comes to your school. Slapping an educator, regardless of whether it results in injury, is assault and battery, and is completely unacceptable. Recording in a classroom or on other school property without permission is illegal. In addition to potential serious harm to victims, a student perpetrator could face serious consequences, including expulsion or criminal prosecution.” The page linked to this educational website page.

“One of the latest trends on social media is a ‘challenge’ that encourages students to physically attack (‘slap’) educators and video record it. It is from the same “devious lick” challenge that last month saw students vandalize public school restrooms and destroy school property across the country,” CTA wrote, citing an incident in an elementary school in South Carolina where a teacher was slapped.

