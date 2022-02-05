Larvell Huddleston: Facebook Live Video From Brown Deer Shooting Incident

Facebook Live video has emerged from the page of Larvell Huddleston, as active shooter reports broke out in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, according to multiple law enforcement sources and other people who watched the live streaming video before it was shut down.

You can watch some of the video below, but be aware that contains graphic language.

The reports of an active shooter broke out in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. The gunman was shooting at people and police off a balcony, sources said.

Brown Deer is a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The reports are very preliminary and much is not known. Be aware that conflicting facts can emerge or even be wrong in fast-breaking active shooter situations. Authorities have not officially commented on the situation.

The active shooter reports broke out on the morning of Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Video, the Suspect Is Looking Out a Window

The Facebook live video was streamed on the page of Larvell Huddleston. The video has been taken down. Here’s part of that video. Be forewarned that it’s very graphic.

On Facebook, he went by the name Velle Vell. “No Games 2 Be Played Just Money 2 Be Made Ya Feel Meez,” his page says.

Huddleston Wrote on Facebook That He Suffered From ‘Paranoia & PTSD’

In September 2020, Huddleston wrote on Facebook,

I suffer from Paranoia and PTSD so no I’m not normal I love people I’m actually a people’s person but I don’t fuck people my environment most definitely played a major part of why I move the way I do

Relationship don’t last because it’s hard for me to open up to people especially new ones so I get called nonchalant I tend to run away because I’m scared when I get close to people I lose em

I don’t smoke drink go out nun of that shit you see me with my family because you don’t know how it to feel to have back to back funerals so I value life because that shit can end as fast as it start I can go on all day but…

Long story short from the outside looking in you can think somebody weird or crazy but until you get to know them you won’t understand them fully 💯

Thank you God for letting me see 25 because a few of my homies ain’t make it 🙏🏾💙

There Are Preliminary Reports of Multiple Victims

Brown Deer WI – 8900 blk N Park Plaza – Shooter on the balcony of an apartment building, 3 victims located so far, suspect firing shots at police #BrownDeer #ActiveShooter #USFiR — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) February 5, 2022

“Brown Deer WI – 8900 blk N Park Plaza – Shooter on the balcony of an apartment building, 3 victims located so far, suspect firing shots at police #BrownDeer #ActiveShooter #USFiR,” tweeted the site USFIR, which monitors incident reports.

The site reported two deaths with no officers injured.