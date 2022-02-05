Brown Deer Active Shooter Reports in Wisconsin of Man on Balcony

There are reports that an active shooter in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, is shooting at people and police off a balcony.

Brown Deer is a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The reports are very preliminary and much is not known. Be aware that conflicting facts can emerge or even be wrong in fast-breaking active shooter situations. Authorities have not officially commented on the situation.

The active shooter reports broke out on the morning of Saturday, February 5, 2022.

He was streaming live video on Facebook, but the page has been taken down. Here’s part of that video. Be forewarned that it’s very graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Are Preliminary Reports of Multiple Victims

“Brown Deer WI – 8900 blk N Park Plaza – Shooter on the balcony of an apartment building, 3 victims located so far, suspect firing shots at police #BrownDeer #ActiveShooter #USFiR,” tweeted the site USFIR, which monitors incident reports.

The site reported two deaths with no officers injured.