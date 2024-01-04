Las Vegas Defendant Rushes Judge in Viral Video

A defendant jumped over the bench and began attacking Clark County Judge Mary Kay Holthus on January 3 in a scene captured on viral video.

The defendant was named as Deobra Delone Redden. According to KTNV, a man sitting next to the judge leapt to her defense.

The video went viral. It has had more than 3 million views on “X.” You can watch it below, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

“Thank God the judge is okay,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement to 8 News Now. “Thank God for the heroic efforts of those who came to her aid, especially her marshal and her law clerk. Without them, the situation would have been much worse as this defendant exhibited extremely violent behavior and I’m confident there will be consequences.”

The Associated Press reported that a marshal suffered a dislocated shoulder and gash to the head during the melee.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Defendant Rush Toward the Judge

JUST IN: Las Vegas man Delone Redden attacks Clark County District Court judge Mary Kay Holthus after he was denied bail due to his criminal history. This is wild. While Holthus was preparing to sentence Redden to jail, Redden lunged at her and began punching her. Holthus was… pic.twitter.com/WGCBDRKco3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2024

According to KTNV, Redden was being sentenced for an aggravated battery causing substantial harm case when he rushed the judge.

Citing his criminal history, the judge denied his request for probation, which is when he attacked her, the television station reported.

Both the judge and a court marshal were injured, although the extent of their injuries is not clear, according to the KTNV report, which says Redden punched the judge and used expletives.

According to USA Today, at least three men intervened to rescue the judge.

The Nevada Attorney General Commended the Judge & Injured Marshal

Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today. Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable. We wish you both a swift recovery. — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) January 4, 2024

The Nevada attorney general issued a statement on X.

“Sending our sincerest well wishes to District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus and the marshal injured in her courtroom today,” it reads.

“Your dedication to justice and the court are truly commendable. We wish you both a swift recovery.”

The defendant is a three-time felon, according to 8 News Now.

The station reported that Redden attacked the judge after she denied the probation request and said, “I think it’s time he get a taste of something else.”

He was being sentenced in a case in which he was accused of threatening to bust a person’s kneecaps, the station reported.

According to the station, the judge is expected to be okay, and the injured marshal is in stable condition.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price told USA Today. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

Holthus is a former prosecutor, USA Today reported, adding that she was elected to the bench in 2018.

According to the AP, Redden is facing new felony charges in connection with the attack.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, shortly before the attack, AP reported. “But if it’s appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do.”

