Latin AMAs 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Honoring the best in Latin music over the past year are the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, airing live Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In the United States, the show will be televised on Telemundo. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Latin AMA’s online for free:

Latin American Music Awards 2021 Preview

Hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, this star-studded awards show “will pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show,” according to Telemundo’s press release.

It continues, “The Latin AMAs will feature a state-of-the-art set with multiple stages to host an extraordinary variety of live Latin music from Regional Mexican, Pop, and Tropical to the sounds of Reggaeton, created exclusively for this show and performed at the expansive BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.”

J Balvin and Karol G lead all nominees with nine each, followed by Bad Bunny with eight, Ozuna with seven, and Anuel AA and Camilo with six apiece.

According to the Telemundo press release, there will be a cavalcade of stars and performances, all adhering to strict safety guidelines. It reads:

While following the most stringent safety protocols to protect the health and safety of all involved, a state-of-the-art set with multiple stages will host extraordinary musicals created exclusively for this show. Mexico’s Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga will perform a world premiere to celebrate their five nominations; while renowned Colombian artist Maluma, a favorite in four categories, will join Piso 21 in an exciting television premiere. A top singer in the regional Mexican genre, Ana Bárbara, will arrive to the show on the heels of her live concert in California, for a special rendition; while singer, songwriter, and producer Joss Favela, who is enjoying the success of his latest single “El Alumno” with Jessi Uribe, will also present a memorable performance. Colombia’s Karol G, who boasts nine nominations – five of them thanks to her hits “Tusa” and “Caramelo,” will delight fans with a television premiere; while Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Los Dos Carnales and Myke Towers, who are all vying for the coveted New Artist of the Year award, among others, will feature electrifying performances.

Other performances include Anitta, Carrie Underwood, Juanes, Manuel Turizo, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Wisin, Yandel, Ziggy Marley, Alaina Castillo, Cami, Carlos Rivera, Juhn, Mariah Angeliq, Natanael Cano, Sofía Reyes, and Yendry.

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards air live Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Telemundo.