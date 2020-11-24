Texas Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Teen Student & His Girlfriend in Van: DA

Leticia Lowery is a former teacher and tutor in Texas who admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and forcing a girl to have sex with her boyfriend while she watched, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says. Lowery, a 40-year-old married mother of two, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and first-degree felony sexual performance of a child, prosecutors say.

Lowery, of Pinehurst, was free on bail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor in Harris County, Texas, at the time of the offenses in Montgomery County, according to prosecutors. That case, involving a 15-year-old boy, is still pending, Harris County court records show. Lowery worked as a private tutor and as a teacher in several school districts in the Montgomery County area prior to her arrest, authorities said.

Lowery Sexually Assaulted a Teen Boy at Her Home & Watched Him Engage in Sexual Acts With His Girlfriend in Lowery’s Van, Police Say

According to prosecutors, the investigation into Lowery began when a concerned mother called about Lowery’s behavior with the woman’s teen son. According to court documents obtained by the Houston Chronicle, the boy, who was receiving tutoring from Lowery, told his mother in November 2019 that Lowery had sexually assaulted him after the mother found text messages that were sexual in nature between them on the boy’s phone. The boy told police he had sexual intercourse with Lowery on November 1, 2019, at her home a few days before he turned 14.

The boy also told police that in September 2019 Lowery instructed a 13-year-old girl to perform oral sex aon the boy while Lowery watched, according to the Chronicle. That incident occurred in Lowery’s van, according to investigators. Prosecutors said she also watched the teen couple perform other sex acts.

Lowery was previously arrested in May 2019 in Harris County on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. According to Harris County court records obtained by Heavy, Lowery was accused in that case of sending sexually explicit text messages, photos and videos to a 15-year-old boy she was tutoring for free. The boy’s parents found the messages on his phone and reported Lowery to police, authorities said in court documents. According to police, Lowery offered to perform sexual acts on the boy and texted him after a tutoring session he would do, “whatever he was comfortable with.”

Lowery had been released on $10,000 bond in the Harris County case, before being re-arrested on November 6, 2019. She has been held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond since her second arrest and will be transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections to serve out the rest of her sentence.

Lowery ‘Violated Children to Satisfy Her Own Selfish Desires,’ Prosecutors Say

Lowery pleaded guilty on November 17 in 435th District Court before Judge Patty Maginnis, according to the district attorney’s office. She was sentenced to 20 years on each of the felony charges, but the sentences will be served at the same time. It is not clear if she could receive additional time in prison in the Hrris County case.

“When a defendant commits a sexually related offense against a minor at the same time they are facing felony charges in another county for similar conduct, you can be assured that the only thing that will stop them is a lengthy prison term,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said in a statement. “Fortunately we were able to do just that in this case.” Ligon said he is “particularly grateful” to District Attorney Investigator Jeremy Thomas, who led the investigation in the case.

“Lowery preyed on our community’s most vulnerable and has demonstrated her sexual interest in children. She violated children to satisfy her own selfish desires and this sentence reflects this community’s intolerance for sexual offenders,” Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Laura Bond said in a statement.

Lowery and her attorney could not be reached for comment by Heavy. The case was investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking division along with the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security and the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Lowery, Has Been Married Since 2002 & Has 2 Young Daughters, Also Ran a Photography Business Along With Working as a Tutor & Teacher in Southeast Texas

Lowery, who also goes by Letty Lowery and whose maiden name is Leticia Giljum, is married and has two young daughters, according to her now-deleted Facebook profile page. She and her husband had been dating since high school and were married for several years. Court records do not show an active divorce case. Lowery is a native of Tomball, Texas, and lived in Pinehurst prior to her arrest. Public records show she and her husband were married in Montgomery County in October 2002 when they were both 22.

According to her Facebook profile and Instagram page, which has also been deleted, Lowery was the owner and operator of Letty Lowery Photography in addition to being a teacher and private tutor. Lowery did not have a criminal record prior to her arrests in Harris and Montgomery counties in 2019.

According to court records, Lowery worked with the ComQuest Academy Charter High School in Tomball, the Klein Independent School District, the Tomball Independent School District, the Waller County Independent School District and the Conroe Independent School District.

