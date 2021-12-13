How to Watch ‘Let’s Get Merried’ VH1 Movie Streaming Online

So many channels have holiday movies nowadays and VH1 is no exception. Its latest holiday film is “Let’s Get Merried,” which premieres Monday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

‘Let’s Get Merried’ 2021 Preview

VH1’s latest holiday offering is “Let’s Get Merried,” which is part of its 2021 “Naughty or Nice” holiday slate. The film is executive produced by Eva Longoria and stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, and Savannah Basley.

The VH1 description reads:

A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first… drinks!

In an interview with KTLA, star Mowry, who plays Finn in the movie opposite Mishel Prada as Zoe, said that it’s an edgy, hip holiday film.

“Things may not have been as forefront and honest as Finn would’ve liked them to be in the beginning, so in this movie we find out exactly waht Zoe may or may not be being honest about. It’s a romantic comedy, it’s edgy, it’s hip, it’s current and yeah, I just love what VH1 and MTV Entertainment and Eva Longoria are doing. The script is funny, I think people will really like it,” said Mowry.

The actor, who is the younger brother of twin sisters and actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, also told KTLA that holidays in his family are insane.

“This Thanksgiving was crazy, we all were in the same spot. We’re a big family, we’re all busy, but we were all able to be together. We had a blast and Christmas will not be as big as Thanksgiving, but it’ll still be a lot of fun with family,” said Mowry.

When asked where he falls on the nice or naughty scale, Mowry laughed and said, “I feel like I’m all about balance in life, so maybe I’m right down the middle.”

VH1 kicked off its holiday slate with “Adventures in Christmasing,” “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” and “Hip Hop Family Christmas,” and after “Let’s Get Merried” it will conclude its holiday programming with “Miracles Across 125th Street” on December 20.

“Let’s Get Merried” airs Monday, December 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.