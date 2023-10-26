Lewiston Active Shooter Suspect: Photos & Video of Maine Search

Authorities are searching for an active shooter suspect named Robert Card, 40, who they say shot and killed at least 18 people and left at least 13 more injured in Lewiston, Maine, on the evening of Wednesday, October 25, 2023, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Media had initially reported more casualties but officials said in a press conference on the morning of Thursday, October 26, that 15 people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at two locations, and three additional victims died after being transported to the hospital.

Authorities said Thursday morning an arrest warrant had been issued for Card on eight counts of murder; only eight victims had been identified at the time of the press conference, but they said more charges are expected.

The shootings spanned two locations: A bowling alley, and bar and grille, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The scanner reports initially said police were also clearing a Walmart distribution center, but a Walmart spokesperson later told the Sun Journal that no shooting occurred there.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Card and warned Thursday morning that they believe he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who believes they see him should call 911, authorities said.

“Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night.

These are pictures of the mass shooting suspect in Lewiston, Maine put out by local law enforcement. Over a dozen are feared dead and many more injured. Police stress this man is still at large. pic.twitter.com/KzjoW2XFil — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 26, 2023

Scanner audio obtained through Broadcastify indicated authorities found what was believed to be Card’s white Subaru with a black bumper at a boat launch in Lisbon, Maine, with no sign of the suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Showed the Search for the Suspect After Shooting Reports at a Bowling Alley & Bar & Grille

Police looking for the active shooter or active shooters in Lewiston, Maine. Multiple fatalities according to initial reports pic.twitter.com/rg6IIpF21J — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 26, 2023

The Lewiston Police Department released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. “Please contact the Lewiston Police at 513-3001 ext.. 3327 if you recognize this vehicle. It is believed that the front bumper may be painted black,” they wrote.

Video showed law enforcement searching for the suspect.

According to the Sun Journal, the shootings occurred at Sparetime Recreation on Mollison Way and at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street. Authorities said Thursday that the first 911 call came in at 6:56 p.m. local time.

Maine State Police Urged People in Lewiston, Maine, to ‘Shelter in Place’

There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RrGMG6AvSI — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 26, 2023

“There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911. Updates to follow,” Maine State Police wrote on their X page just after 8 p.m. on October 25.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is responding to the active shooter incident, according to a post from the agency on X.

Many businesses and schools in the region remained closed for the day on Thursday.

