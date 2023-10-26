Lewiston, Maine, Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Bob Violette was a retired Sears mechanic who loved to bowl. He was the first Lewiston, Maine, shooting victim named. His wife, Lucy Violette, is among the wounded.

Violette, 76, was identified by his family to the Portland Press Herald in Maine.

Shortly thereafter, the names of other Lewiston victims began to be confirmed by family and friends. Tricia Asselin was named as a victim by multiple friends on Facebook.

“What I’m told is that when it all started happening, she ran up to the counter and started to call 911, and that’s when she was shot,” Asselin’s brother DJ Johnson told CNN. “That was just her. She wasn’t going to run. She was going to try and help.”

The father of Joseph Walker, the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, confirmed to NBC Boston that his son was among the dead. Peyton Brewer-Ross’s cousin remembered him as a hard-working man and loving father of a 2-year-old daughter.

Tommy Conrad was also identified as one of the victims by WMTW-TV.

Michael Deslauriers II and Jason Walker were at the bowling alley when the shooter entered and died charging him in an attempt to stop him, according to a Facebook post from Deslauriers’ dad. Arthur Strout, who also died, was a father of five, according to CBS News.

Bill Brackett was among a group of deaf people playing cornhole at the bar and grill when he was shot and killed, his father told ABC News.

Bridges Oregon shared a post that read, “The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine last night has affected the Deaf people in New England states. List of deaths so far: Steven Vozzella, Bill Brackett, Joshua Seal, and Bryan MacFarlane. List of survivors so far: Larry Lawrence, Chris Dyndiuk, Kyle Curtis, Steven Kretlow, and Richard Morlock. Please pray for them and their families and everyone who was involved with Maine Deaf Cornhole Tournament.”

Maine’s governor said in a Thursday morning news conference on October 26, 2023, that 18 people died in the attack and another 13 people were injured. The suspect, Robert Card, 40, a military veteran, remains at large. He fled after the mass shootings at a Lewiston bowling alley and restaurant.

Heavy is committed to presenting a photo, name and biography for each victim named. In addition, a 10 year old child who was injured by a graze wound to the leg, Zoe Levesque, spoke to ABC News.

Here’s what you need to know about each victim:

Bob Violette

According to the Press Herald, Violette was an “avid bowler” who was married for almost 50 years and leaves behind three sons and six grandchildren.

His daughter-in-law Cassandra told the newspaper that Violette was born and raised in Lewiston and participated in a couple’s bowling league with his wife. According to the Press Herald, Violette ran a youth bowling league at Sparetime recreation, the site of the shooting, and he was inducted into the Maine Bowling Hall of Fame.

“He wouldn’t let you walk out the door without giving him a hug, and a kiss on the check. He was just there for everything,” his daughter-in-law told the Press Herald, describing how he had a “special bond with his grandkids,” who sometimes bowled with him.

She added that he was a “doting husband” who set timers on his phone to make sure his wife took her medication on time. “His first thought every day was her,” said Cassandra.

“He loved those kids, all of them,” said Cassandra of the kids in the youth bowling league. The Press Herald reported that Lucy Violette is among the injured, although her condition is not clear, and Violette “was reportedly killed trying to protect the kids.”

On his Facebook page, Violette wrote about his love of Jesus Christ and his wife.

In July 2022, he shared a quote from a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps who said, “If violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police, and he fears neither judge nor jury. Therefore, what he must be taught to fear is his victim.”

A woman who knew Violette wrote on Facebook, “Bob Violette, it will be tough not seeing you around giving lessons to anyone who wanted to listen. This a huge loss to the bowling family. Your family is in our thoughts. He was one of (her son’s) friends grandparents. Coaching the youth league at the time. I know d*** well he was protecting those children. Idk how Lucy is doing but I pray she’s okay.”

Tricia Asselin

Tricia Asselin was named as another shooting victim by friends on Facebook.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Our bowling community took a huge loss Tricia Asselin you were a great friend. You loved Asia as much as I do. We went through so much together at that alley. You were so selfless and cared so much about everyone around you. You were here there and everywhere working as much as you could. I messaged you first and I knew the minute you didn’t read it. You were loved and will be missed by so so many 💘”

“More complete devastation. Trying to recover tonight from my surgery today… just to get this news. My heart is in pieces…. Tricia you are literally to most selfless human in the world. You changed my world. This is so f*****!!!!!! 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #bowlingalleyshooting 😭😭😭😭” one woman wrote.

On Facebook, Asselin wrote about a breast cancer fundraiser and food trucks in Lewiston.

Joseph Walker

The father of Joseph Walker, the manager of Schemengees bar, has confirmed that unfortunately Joseph was killed last night during the mass shooting. Joseph was said to be incredibly loyal, dependable, a great boss and a genuinely kind man. #MaineMassacre #LewistonME pic.twitter.com/mFYJHBb4WF — Chloe (@Chloe_DXM) October 26, 2023

Walker’s father, Leroy Walker, told NBC Boston that his son had died. He had previously said he feared his son was among the victims, telling the television station, “If you had my gut right now, I feel like I’m squashed with a vice. My neck in the back of my head feels like there’s a vice squashing it the other way.”

He added: “And I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead — and I know he’s dead. I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”

Bill Brackett

Following the shooting rampage in Maine that killed at least 18 people, @linseydavis reports on the lives lost and identified victims. Among those killed were Steven Vozzella and Bill Brackett, who were members of a deaf adults group out for the night. https://t.co/F4X7qBm6xs pic.twitter.com/9onODaZost — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 27, 2023

Bill Brackett’s father William Brackett confirmed he was among the victims to ABC News.

The dad told ABC that Bill Brackett “was part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill.”

Steven Vozzella

Four Deaf individuals were murdered last night during the #MaineMassacre .

Bryan MacFarlane, Joshua Seal, Steven Vozzella and Billy Brackett had their lives ripped away by this incomprehensible act. They were attending a cornhole tournament for the deaf community in #Lewiston. pic.twitter.com/3v49inI9LC — Chloe (@Chloe_DXM) October 27, 2023

He was part of the group of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill, according to Bridges Oregon, Inc.

Vozzella’s family confirmed to ABC News that he was among the victims.

Joshua Seal

Joshua Seal pic.twitter.com/OHy6cH0OmN — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) October 26, 2023

He was part of the group of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill, according to Bridges Oregon, Inc.

Bryan MacFarlane

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant. He was part of the local deaf community and was one of the first deaf people in the state of Vermont to get his commercial trucking driver's license. pic.twitter.com/ZCy9sRfSdx — Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) October 27, 2023

He was part of the group of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill, according to Bridges Oregon, Inc.

MacFarlane’s family confirmed to ABC News that he was among the victims.

Keri Brooks, MacFarlane’s sister, told CNN: “I grew up in Maine and the deaf community is a tight-knit community. Not only was my brother slain but my friends were too.”

She said MacFarlane “grew up in the Greater Portland Maine area but had only recently moved back to the state,” CNN reported, adding that, according to Brooks, MacFarlane “was one of the first deaf people in the state of Vermont to get his commercial trucking driver’s license.”

“Many states don’t let deaf drive trucks so I’m very proud of him for achieving that. He worked as a truck driver for several years,” Brooks said to CNN.

Michael Deslauriers II & Jason Walker

Michael Deslauriers II pic.twitter.com/vxj1eASAwy — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) October 26, 2023

Deslauriers’ father confirmed his death in a post on the Facebook page of the Sabattus Historical Society.

·

“This is Michael Deslauriers Sr and I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share. My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley. They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter,” he wrote.

Tommy Conrad

This is Tommy Conrad, one of the 18 killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. Conrad was a manager at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley. He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter. Remembering the victims: https://t.co/FT44CGvNFV? pic.twitter.com/M7qFgCCtT0 — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) October 27, 2023

According to WMTV, Conrad “was a manager at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley. He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter.”

Ron Morin

This morning as we wake up, victims names will begin to emerge. Ron Morin has been reported by many who knew and loved him to be one of the victims of the #MaineMassacre. Those that knew him said he had a radiating light and was one of the funniest people they knew. Senseless. pic.twitter.com/d1KISbyEOS — Chloe (@Chloe_DXM) October 26, 2023

A friend wrote on Facebook, “It’s with a heavy heart I make this post rest in peace Ron Morin Joseph Walker Peyton Brewer-Ross we all were supposed to have some laughs tonight @ Turfs Cornhole league but it was all ended too soon due to unforeseen violence you all will be missed by the Cornhole community and impact you guys made with your bright smiles and joke.”

He added: “I’ll miss you guys I’ll miss talking in between games and rounds the jokes back and forth the competition with y’all I’m glad I got to know you guys until we meet again !! And to everyone in our cornhole community it’s okay to feel sad angry lost unsure all these emotions are okay and if anyone needs to talk I am here feeling all the same emotions and one message away from everyone.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross

A cousin wrote on Facebook, “Ooh boy Clark, Superman is needed..”

Peyton Brewer-Ross had just celebrated the 2nd birthday of his precious daughter. He was a ship builder with Bath Iron Works. He had a love for comic books, wrestling (quoting Randy Savage), and cornhole. His life was ripped away last night in the #LewistonMassacre pic.twitter.com/Anqpta3C5t — Chloe (@Chloe_DXM) October 27, 2023

The cousin continued, “Peyton Brewer-Ross, a life stolen by the mass shooter in Lewiston Maine. A good man, hard working man, and a new family man. A wonderful Dad, just celebrated the 2nd birthday of his adorable daughter. A beautiful family life, robbed of the happily ever after, they were achieving, together. Robbed by the mental illness that made an assassin. By the mental illness that is plaguing America. It will not stop the thoughts and memories of my fun, loving and hilarious cousin, as well as dear friend. Always will be remembered and not ever forgotten. Fly high Superman. Higher..”

Union Pipefitters Facebook page posted a post that read, “Peyton Brewer Ross new father and good guy. Pipefitter on my crew and the nicest guy. Murdered by a deranged gunman in Maine last night while playing corn hole. Un real. So sad and senseless. I am waiting for the rest of the names. Hoping I don’t know any more.”

Arthur Strout

This is Arthur Strout, one of the 18 killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. The 42-year-old was a father of five. He was shot and killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill, his family said. Remembering the victims: https://t.co/FT44CGvNFV pic.twitter.com/V9GaB2PfwS — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) October 27, 2023

CBS News reported that Strout, a father of five, was also killed.

Strout posted family pictures on Facebook.

Zoe Levesque, 10: Wounded

"I never thought I'd grow up and get a bullet in my leg. Like, why do people do this? I was more worried about, like, am I going to live and am I going to make it out of here?” — Zoe Levesque, who was with her mother during a mass shooting in a Lewiston, Maine bowling alley. pic.twitter.com/K0t7ODXURt — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) October 26, 2023

Meghan Hutchinson told ABC News that she was inside the bowling alley with her daughter Zoey, 10, when the suspect opened fire. Her daughter was injured, Hutchinson said.

“I never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg,” Zoey said to ABC. “It’s just like, why? Why do people do this? I don’t really know what to say.”

Zoey, who barricaded herself with her mother in a backroom, told the network, “People have families and they’re young people who still have long lives ahead of them, and people shouldn’t be coming in and doing that. That’s not OK.”

She told the network that the bullet grazed her. “My pants had, like, a bullet thing in it and then I looked and it wasn’t deep. It was just like a scrape,” Zoey said to ABC. “I was scared, but it didn’t hurt, and I didn’t know what happened until I started bleeding.”

READ NEXT: German Woman Shani Louk Paraded on Back of Hamas Militants’ Pickup