How to Watch LHH Lineage to Legacy Online for Free

There’s a new iteration of the “Love & Hip Hop” and “Black Ink Crew” franchises coming to TV when “Love & Hip Hip: Lineage to Legacy” premieres on Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

This two-part special unites cast members from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise and the “Black Ink Crew” franchise as they come together to “explore their African ancestry,” according to the VH1 press release.

It continues:

For the first time ever, cast members from powerhouse franchises “Love & Hip Hop” and “Black Ink Crew” will come together with host Dometi Pongo (MTV News) in this thought-provoking special that will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenging stereotypes about Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food. “Lineage” to Legacy unites “Love & Hip Hop’s” Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd and Momma Dee along with DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com,as they take the only DNA test designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin. To further commemorate and celebrate this life-defining experience, “Black Ink Crew” cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator will design tattoos inspired by the “Love & Hip Hop” cast’s ancestral history, forever bonding them to their lineage. Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Dr. Gina Paige, African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent having helped more than 750,000 people re-connect with the roots of their family tree. With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, African Ancestry determines specific countries and specific ethnic groups of origin with an unrivaled level of detail, accuracy and confidence. African Ancestry is committed to providing a unique service to the black community by working daily to improve the cultural, emotional, physical, spiritual and economic wellbeing of people across the African Diaspora. Paige holds a degree in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Michigan School of Business. She was honored with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy from Global Oved Dei Seminary University.

On Instagram, star Dometi Pongo said that this special means a lot to him, writing, “There’s so much I want to say about what this special means to me as a first-gen Ghanaian who has spent years leading efforts to unify the diaspora. (Finding right words is actually why it took me a little while to post this.) But ultimately, it’s best to let the series speak for itself. Many thanks to @monascottyoung and @monamiproductions for having me join this vision. And for the start of a lasting friendship. Y’all are gonna LOVE this special. Nothing like it.”

“Love & Hip Hip: Lineage to Legacy” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.