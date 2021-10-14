How to Watch Lightning vs Red Wings Game Online

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a three-peat of Stanley Cup trophies got off to a rocky start when the defending champions lost 6-2 at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Now the Lightning can get their 2021 NHL season on track if they can rebound against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Sun for those who live in the Lightning market, and Bally Sports Detroit for those who live in the Red Wings market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Lightning vs Red Wings in the US, with your options depending on where you live:

Lightning vs Red Wings Preview

If there was anything worth salvaging from the wreckage of opening night for Tampa Bay, it had to be the performance of center Anthony Cirelli. He scored one and provided an assist to help the Lightning stage a valiant but brief fightback in the third period. Cirelli’s brilliance was a rare bright spot, although captain Steven Stamkos also caught the eye with his creativity.

Stamkos and Cirelli can overwhelm a suspect Red Wings blue line. Detroit’s hope for stronger defensive play this season rest on new goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. He’s being counted on for big things after arriving in an offseason trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Nedeljkovic only allowed and average of 1.90 goals-against as a rookie last season, and he should get his angles right more often than predecessor Jonathan Bernier.

The Red Wings will need a strong effort from Nedeljkovic and those immediately in front of him because this team still looks light in attack. Head coach Jeff Blashill’s problems are compounded by new arrival Jakub Vrana beginning the campaign on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery. Former Washington Capitals winger Vrana was expected to add creativity and a scoring touch, but as things stand, captain and center Dylan Larkin will need to shoulder the burden for the offense.

The Red Wings aren’t a team capable of matching the Lightning point for point. Not when Tampa Bay can also call on the scoring exploits of winger Nikita Kucherov and center Brayden Point. It was the latter who scored 23 goals last season, including six on the power play.

There isn’t a discernible weakness in this attack, but the Lightning’s real strength lies deeper. The defense is underpinned superbly by stubborn goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, while defenseman Victor Hedman is another key cog in this unit. It’s tough to believe Larkin and his line mates will conjure enough magic to trouble Tampa Bay at the back.

If the Red Wings have hope, it’ll come from how the Lightning missed Barclay Goodrow and veteran center Tyler Johnson. Both exerted major influence during last season’s playoffs but were traded during the offseason, with Goodrow joining the New York Rangers, while Johnson was dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Along with another key loss, Yanni Gourde, who joined the expansion Seattle Kraken, Goodrow and Johnson provided the Lightning with exceptional strength in depth no other team in the league could match. If, and it’s a big if, the Red Wings can control Tampa’s leading lights, Detroit could hang around long enough to produce a notable shock.

It’s more likely though, the defending champions quickly reset and begin asserting themselves as the firm favorites for another title.