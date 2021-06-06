Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Killed in Harvey, Illinois, ME Confirms

The brother of rapper Lil Durk, OTF DThang, has been killed in Harvey, Illinois, which is located near Chicago, Heavy has confirmed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s confirmed DThang’s death to Heavy, writing, “Case #5704: Dontay Banks, Jr., 32, black male. 7900 block S. Loomis, Chicago Autopsy has not been performed yet. Looks like it will be tomorrow so we’ll have results about 3 p.m. central.” OTF DThang’s real name is Dontay Banks Jr., and he was also a musician. Lil Durk’s real name is Durk Derrick Banks.

Heavy has reached out to Harvey police. We will update this story if response is received.

Reports of DThang’s death circulated widely on social media on June 6, 2021. They originated from Chicago MediaTakeout, which describes itself on Instagram as producing urban news. The site shared a photo of OTF DThang with the caption, “Lil Durk’s Brother Has Been Killed.”

“Chicago 💔 @money_making_dthang . When is it going to stop?” the site wrote. “Durk, you’re in our prayers 🙏 @lildurk . Most importantly praying for his kids.”

HipHop DX reported, “Witnesses at the scene say he was struck in the head and died instantly, although further details surrounding the incident are scarce.” The site said the shooting occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

In addition, prominent personalities offered tributes.

Murda Beatz, a Grammy award-winning producer, wrote on Twitter, “Rip DThang.”

Rip DThang 🙏🏻💙 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) June 6, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was a Shooting at or Near a Chicago Strip Club, Reports Say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Media Takeout (@chicagomediatakeout)

Earlier, Chicago MediaTakeout reported that there was a shooting outside Club O, which is a strip club near Harvey, Illinois. “Prayers to the person who got shot outside Club O,” the site wrote on Instagram. “We have to start partying in peace.”

Heavy called the phone number for Club O to no avail. The club’s Facebook page hasn’t been updated in a long time.

People filled up the Chicago MediaTakeout site’s comment thread with tributes but some also challenged whether it was true and asked for confirmation.

Lil Durk’s brother goes by the name money_making_dthang on Instagram. His last post on Instagram came one day before the reported shooting. “OTF THE LABEL @otf @lildurk @ali_gold_2 @worldfamouskid @_jason2x @_djbandz tonight one of the best albums n the world dropping #VOH,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTF (@money_making_dthang)

One man wrote in the comment thread to ask if DThang was still alive.

Lil Durk’s Instagram page is silent on the question.

DThang tweeted on Saturday night. “N***** be in paper work still Tryna rap n**** you wrote enough 🤫,” he wrote.

Some Well-Known People in the Rap World Indicated That DThang Was Dead

R.I.P Dthang it’s was always love when ya saw me 🖤🥀 — 🖤 (@147Calboy) June 6, 2021

The Chicago rapper Calboy wrote on Twitter, “R.I.P Dthang it’s was always love when ya saw me.”

DJ Akademiks was another prominent person to weigh in. He posted, “Reportedly #lildurk brother #dthang was murdered outside a Chicago club. #147Calboy has sent his condolences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

One fan noted that Lil Durk has endured a string of tragedies, writing on Twitter, “Damn man I feel bad for @lildurk fr, he can’t even enjoy the big moments in his life smh. Back to back losses start makin you feel like you goin crazySleepy face RIP Dthang.”

Club O’s has mixed Yelp reviews online. “Anyway, I think Club O is the best club in the Chicagoland area. This place is huge, has comfortable seating, hot girls and friendly staff. It’s a very chilled environment to just kick back, relax and enjoy the entertainment,” wrote one customer. But another person described his truck being burglarized. “Worst club ever. Will never go back. Customer service was nonexistent. Security was worse than TSA,” wrote another person.

DThang was most recently with Lil Durk in Atlanta at a birthday party for music mogul Pierre Thomas, according to WGCI.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls