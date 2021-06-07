DThang, Lil Durk’s Brother: Police Officer Was Also Shot

Lil Durk’s brother DThang was shot to death at a Harvey, Illinois, strip club during a chaotic incident that also resulted in a police officer being shot, according to police.

Heavy reached out to Harvey police to get more details about the death of Dontay Banks, “D-Thang,” the famed rapper’s brother. The medical examiner confirmed that he died, and now Harvey police are shedding additional details on what happened.

However, there is a lot of confusion about who shot whom. Two homicides and an officer-involved shooting erupted that night, according to police. “Harvey Police Department Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Two Homicides,” police wrote. The other homicide victim was Sinica Price, 39, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, and Price’s death may have been retaliation for the earlier shootings, authorities say.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Police Officer Was Shot After Observing a Patron With a Weapon & Banks or ‘DThang’ Was Shot in the Head

According to Harvey police, The City of Harvey Police Department “is conducting an ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting and two homicides from Sunday, June 6, 2021.”

They reported that, at approximately 12:21 am at Club O located at 17038 S Halsted Street, Harvey Police Officer

E. Muhamad “heard gunshots fired and observed a patron possessing a weapon. An altercation ensued between Officer Muhamad and the said offender. Muhamad sustained a gunshot wound from an unidentified individual. Physicians treated and released Muhamad in good condition.”

Police added that Dontay Banks, “D-Thang,” was a patron of Club O “in the early morning hours of June 6. Banks, the older brother of locally known rapper ‘Lil Durk,’ sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced D.O.A.”

Another homicide victim was then discovered. “The Harvey Police Department received a report of an unresponsive gunshot victim at 148 West 155th Street. The victim, Sinica Price, was transported to South Suburban Hospital and

pronounced D. O. A.,” police wrote.

They added, “There is a probability that the incidents from the evening of June 6 may be retaliatory. The Harvey Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigations of the June 6 incidents. Anyone with information on the incidents from June 6, should contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-3030. No further information is available at this time.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that “multiple shots” were fired and “lots of weapons recovered.” The newspaper reported that it’s not clear whether the officer was targeted or opened fire himself. “Among the other shots flying, Banks was caught in it,” a city spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

The Murder of DThang & the Shooting of the Officer Happened Within 500 Feet of One Another, Police Say

Heavy wrote police to ask some follow-up questions.

Giavonni Nickson Director of Communications for Harvey, Illinois, wrote Heavy, “The investigations are ongoing. It is not yet known who shot the officer. It is not yet known who shot ‘Dthang.’ Multiple shots were fired at Club O. The officer was shot and Dthang was shot and killed by other shots that were fired. The officer involved shooting and Dthang’s murder happened within approximately 500 ft of one another.”

Police gave no indication that a suspect is in custody or even identified.

Lil Durk hasn’t tweeted since before the shooting death of his brother. DThang, who was also a musician, was 32 years old.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s confirmed DThang’s death to Heavy, writing, “Case #5704: Dontay Banks, Jr., 32, black male. 7900 block S. Loomis, Chicago Autopsy has not been performed yet. Looks like it will be tomorrow so we’ll have results about 3 p.m. central.” Lil Durk’s real name is Durk Derrick Banks.

