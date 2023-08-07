Lil Sodi Dead: Rapper Has Died, His Niece Confirms in Tribute

Lil Sodi was a Los Angeles, California, rapper who also went by the name Madsodi Simpson. His niece confirmed in a statement posted to her Facebook page that Lil Sodi is dead.

She did not reveal how he died in the post, but AllHipHop.com reported that Lil Sodi died in a car accident, as did Distractify, without providing a source for that information or more details about it.

DreamForeignTV, a YouTube page with 24,000 followers, claimed that a man named OG Al Capone and Lil Sodi died in a car accident, with Capone in the passenger side. “They tried to do CPR on Lil Sodi, but he passed away as well,” the broadcaster said in the YouTube video. “It wasn’t gang-related at all. It was an unfortunate accident.”

The Los Angeles County coroner’s database confirms that Alphonso Blackwell (the real name of Capone), died on a highway in an accident on August 4, 2023. He was 60 years old. A man named James Simpson, 41, was also listed as dying on August 4, 2023, on a highway, in an accident, of blunt force trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. His April 22 birth date matches Lil Sodi’s, per a Facebook post he made. The website StreetGangs.com reported that Lil Sodi’s name was given as James Simpson and that he died in a crash with Blackwell.

“The worst news I ever got today is losing my Uncle Lil Sodi 🥺😭💔” Leeanna Wright wrote on her Facebook page on August 4, 2023. HipHopDX referred to Lil Sodi as “a rising artist with many ties to the Crips street gang.”

According to HipHopDX, Lil Sodi “had just released his seven-track EP, Too Good for Hell (Too Bad for Heaven)” on August 3, 2023, but he was “better known for his various scrapes with other rappers,” including the late Nipsey Hussle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lil Sodi’s Niece Wrote, ‘I Just Want to Hear Your Voice One More Time’

Rest up Lil Sodi 🌱🙏🏾🌱 pic.twitter.com/BZpBpJ42D5 — JACQUELYNE (@its_Jacquelyne) August 5, 2023

In her post, Wright expressed her grief for Lil Sodi. She wrote:

I will always remember you telling me ‘I will always be there for you no matter what, You’re my niece and I’m not going to let nobody mess with you’ I will always keep that in my heart forever and ever 😞💙🥺 I just want to hear your voice one more time 🥺 I love you with all my heart and never forget about you until we meet again 🕊️💙 and please tell Uncle Tiny JLoc and Tiny Solo that I said Hi 🕊️✨ and I love them 😘 T.I.P Uncle Lil Sodi 🕊️💙

Rest in Peace Lil’ Sodi. 🕊️💙 You always showed me nothing but love over the years. Your genuine energy will be missed. I’ll never forget shooting the “Thuggin” video at your apartment in LA. Such a memorable night in a time that’s mostly a blur. Rest easy bro. pic.twitter.com/84jrxM7iI0 — LAMBOLAMBO (@LAMBOLAMBO) August 5, 2023

She shared a family photo along with the post. Wright did not reveal Lil Sodi’s cause of death.

The site StreetGangs.com wrote that Lil Sodi “died in a car collision early Friday morning on Pearblossom Highway State Route 138 in Palmdale, California. He was in the car with his older homeboy from the neighborhood, Alphonso ‘Al Capone’ Blackwell, 60, driving him to his home in Victorville. They were about 51 miles away from his home when they collided head on with a car near the intersection at Valley Springs Road at about 3:30 a.m.”

Lil Sodi’s last post on Facebook was a reel on July 22, 2023.

On July 12, 2023, he wrote on Facebook, “We in LOS ANGELES #AUGUST,12 Me and OG Afroman I need all ma family and friends to pull up to Hollywood and turn up.”

Other Rappers Posted Tributes to Lil Sodi, Confirming That He Had Died

Big Fase 100 wrote a tribute to Lil Sodi on his Instagram page:

Sad day 🙏🏽 Too often these days we are blatantly reminded that life is short and that tomorrow is not promised. I wont write a novel.. just rest well gangsta Lil Sodi RIP 🙏🏽 🕊️

Rapper Afroman also confirmed Lil Sodi’s death on his Instagram page, writing, “Thanks for everything Little Homie ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾” According to HipHopDX, Afroman was working with Lil Sodi on projects.

The Twitter page Hood News wrote, “#RipSodi I got the pleasure of filming a video for Lil Sodi during the Covid days. Bruh had a good singing voice, sang gospel all the time, was down to earth, a changed man and on Tour. I was numb when I got the news. I’ll share more or the work we did together.”

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband