Liz Cheney Memes: GIFs & Jokes Fly on Twitter After Loss

Liz Cheney memes, GIFs and jokes flew on Twitter after the Wyoming representative’s primary election loss in a race that turned on perceptions of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, a Republican who led the charge against President Donald Trump, including during the January 6 hearings and supporting his impeachment, faced the wrath of meme-creating Trump supporters after the defeat.

She has her defenders as well. Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter, “Liz Cheney has guts, is an original and goes against the grain and MAGA kool aid drinking group think that’s a cancer in GOP leadership. She should be commended no matter what happens today. If all you can be today is someone that bends the knee to MAGA – this party is a waste.”

Others turned her into a Rhino: “Republican in Name Only”:

A Television Host Collected Liz Cheney Memes in a Lengthy Twitter Thread

The most comprehensive collection of Liz Cheney memes can be found on a Twitter thread created by Benny Johnson, a host on the conservative Newsmax site.

That Twitter thread meme collection can be found above. Be forewarned that some of them are off-color. Memes showed Cheney in a drive-through window, with Donald Trump, and in other settings. Johnson’s Twitter thread devoted to Liz Cheney memes quickly racked up more than 600 replies.

“INTERNET: Hilarious Liz Cheney Meme Thread Time,” he wrote. “Go hard. No mercy. Drop ’em.”

Donald Trump Jr. was among those who got into the Liz Cheney meme game.

“Liz Cheney really compared herself to Lincoln… LMFAO. That CNN & MSDNC fluffing really got to her carpetbagger/warmonger head,” he tweeted.

He also shared a GIF of former President Donald Trump dancing.

Cheney Criticized Donald Trump After Her Loss

In a speech after her defeat, Cheney doubled down.

“Today, our federal law enforcement is being threatened, a federal judge is being threatened. Fresh threats of violence are rising everywhere,” she said, according to CNN.

“And despite knowing all of this, Donald Trump recently released the names of the FBI agents involved in the search. That was purposeful and malicious. No patriotic American should excuse these threats or be intimidated by them,” Cheney said. “Our great nation, must not be ruled by a mob provoked over social media.”

She added, “Our duty as citizens of this republic is not only to defend the freedom that has been handed down to us. We also have an obligation to learn from the actions of those who came before. To know the stories of greats and perseverance.”

Some people created counter memes:

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. She was defeated in the primary by Harriet Hageman. “One of the things, I think, we need to do is make the federal government largely irrelevant to our everyday lives,” Hageman said, according to CNN. Trump backed Hageman in the race.

For his part, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Cheney “should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion.”

