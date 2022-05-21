Logan Long Dead: What Was Porn Star’s Cause of Death?

Logan Long was a porn star who has died young at age 34.

What was Logan Long’s cause of death? Pneumonia. Whether there was an underlying condition, such as COVID or HIV, has not been released.

Long’s death was first reported by AVN. That site confirmed that he died from a “pneumonia bout.”

Here’s what you need to know:

AVN Confirmed the Death With Long’s Friend & Agent

Logan Long Dies Following Pneumonia Bout https://t.co/mTxl2GTJkh pic.twitter.com/X2nogHSxyC — AVN Media Network (@AVNMediaNetwork) May 18, 2022

On May 20, 2022, AVN reported that Long had died on Monday in a Los Angeles-area hospital “after falling ill with a case of pneumonia.”

The site confirmed the news with a close friend and Long’s agent.

The friend, Fallon West told AVN, “He passed away at the hospital and doctors did everything they could. He was sick with pneumonia at the hospital and didn’t make it. I loved Logan with all my heart and his family and I are grieving. … It is devastating that Logan is gone.”

The agent, Mark Schechter, told the site, “I am devastated hearing of Logan’s passing. He will forever hold a place in my heart. Having met Logan six years ago this month, bringing him onto the ATMLA roster as a new young male rising star, we grew very close, he referred to me as Pop. I watched him mature and succeed as a top male performer. Rest in peace my dear Logan.”

Long Once Said ‘This is a Good Profession for Me’

In his a 2017 interview with AVN, Long said that he “always knew that this is a good profession for me. I’ve owned two businesses in the past, and I just really didn’t feel like doing that any more. Just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex. And I felt like getting paid for it while I do it.”

According to his AIFD profile, Logan was active in the porn industry starting in 2016 and had many titles to his name. Be forewarned that the titles of some of the films are very graphic. His Twitter page is too graphic to share, and he was also on OnlyFans.

According to Daily Mail, Long, who was born in California, starred in more than 1,000 movies. He was a porn star for six years, and used to own businesses before joining the industry, Daily Mail reported.

According to News.com.au, Logan won an “AVN best supporting actor award in 2019 for his role in The Seduction of Heidi from Adam & Eve Pictures.”

“Logan will be deeply missed,” performer Mike Adriano told XBIZ. “He was a fantastic performer and truly gifted at that. Not sure I’ll ever be able to collaborate with someone as good as he was.”

“It’s a sad day first and foremost for his family and close friends, but it’s also a sad day for porn and all the fans and viewers around the world,” Adriano continued to say. “His contribution will be dearly missed.”

The site reported that, over the years, he worked for “Naughty America, Bang Bros, Brazzers, Reality Kings, Digital Playground, Wicked and many others.”

