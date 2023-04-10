Louisville Active Shooter at Old National Bank: Video Shows Response to Scene

At least five people are dead in an active shooter situation at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, at Old National Bank downtown. Louisville Police confirmed in a tweet, “We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

In a follow-up thread of tweets, Louisville Police said the calls for an “active aggressor” came in about 8:30 a.m. from the bank. Police said officers were “on scene in minutes,” and the “lone shooter is deceased.” Police said there are four other victims who were killed at the bank and at least six others were transported to the University of Louisville hospital.

According to police, “There is no longer a danger to the public,” but they are “asking the public to avoid the area.” Police have not identified the suspect or victims and said more information would be provided when it is available to be released.

On the police scanner, accessed through Broadcastify, a dispatcher said preliminarily that a caller said, “eight to nine people were shot.” The dispatcher described the suspect as a white male, wearing dark-colored pants, on the first floor. Police have not officially confirmed those details. The dispatcher said the suspect was a 25-year-old white male who texted a friend saying he was going to “kill everyone at the bank” because he was feeling suicidal. People were hiding in the bank’s vault at one point, scanner audio said.

BREAKING: Police confirm 'multiple casualties' following active shooter situation in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

The mother and brother of the shooter approached police, they said on the scanner.

Video emerged of the scene in downtown Louisville.

On the scanner at one point, police said the shooter was down, but that had not been confirmed. Officers said there were four people down in a conference room. A person was shot in the head, officers said, but one person in the conference room was still alive.

Shots then broke out on the scanner. “He’s still actively firing,” an officer said.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Officer Was ‘Down Right in Front of the Bank,’ Police Said on the Scanner

“Officer down right in front of the bank,” the dispatcher said, saying the officer was on the steps in front of the bank. Preliminary scanner reports can sometimes conflict or be wrong in fast-moving active shooter situations. Officers declared a “code three” and said the wounded officer was being taken to the hospital.

“The shooter has an angle on the officer,” police said on the scanner at one point as they arrived at the bank downtown. Officers spoke about concern that they would be ambushed.

A person was also shot in the leg in a first-floor bathroom, according to the scanner audio.

Louisville Police Wrote That They Were Aware of a ‘Reported Incident’ as Video Showed the Response to the Scene

BREAKING: Police responding to active shooter in downtown Louisville, Kentucky; everyone asked to avoid the area

pic.twitter.com/PTm1zWyZIa — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) April 10, 2023

Louisville police wrote on Twitter, “ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area. #LMPD #LouMedia.”

Louisville police wrote on Twitter, "ALERT: We are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in #Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area."

On the scanner, officers discussed ways to get to the wounded officer. The officer’s condition was not yet clear.

The suspect name and motive were also not yet clear.

“Be careful,” an officer advised other officers on the scanner.

The Mayor Said ‘There Is an Active Police Situation Downtown’

Police confirmed in a tweet: "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties."

The mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, wrote on Twitter on April 10, 2023, “There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible.”

“Get an EMS right now,” an officer said on the scanner. He said that one victim was shot in the head and also said there were multiple levels to the bank.

SWAT officers were responding to the scene, according to the scanner. Officers said in the initial audio that they weren’t sure where the shooter was. At another point, they said the shooter might be down and they were searching the building.

