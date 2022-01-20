How to Watch Louisville vs NC State Women’s Basketball Online Free

Two of the nation’s top five teams clash when the No. 3 ranked Louisville Cardinals (15-1) head to Reynolds Coliseum to take on the No. 4 ranked NC State Wolfpack (16-2) on Jan. 20 in a rematch of the ACC Championship.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisville vs NC State online:

Louisville vs NC State Women’s Basketball Preview

The Wolfpack are coming off an 84-60 win over No. 21 Duke on Jan. 16. Elissa Cunane led all scorers with 23 points, while Jada Boyd and Raina Perez added 10 points apiece. NC State shot 46.6% from the field and hit 46.7% of its three-point attempts.

NC State is averaging 79.7 points a game, and it’s allowing 56.8 points per contest. Now, the Wolfpack put their six-game winning streak on the line as they begin a tough stretch against conference opponents.

“It’s the ACC,” Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore said on Jan. 18, via The News & Observer. “This stretch, we have a whole lot of ranked teams on our schedule. It’s just life in the ACC. You better be able to bounce back and play hard every night, that’s what I keep preaching. Sometimes when you’re a veteran team you feel like you’re invincible. Hopefully we can keep that hunger.”

On the other side, the Cardinals are fresh from a 63-53 win over Boston College on Jan. 16. Guard Kianna Smith led the way for Louisville, netting a game-high 18 points, and Hailey Van Lith was the only other Cardinals player to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points. Louisville shot 40% from the floor, and 44.8% from the floor in a game that also saw Boston College go 2-of-15 from the 3-point line.

It was the 400th career win for Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz, who gave all the credit for the milestone to his players and staff.

“I’m not going to downplay it,” Walz said after the victory, per The Associated Press. “But at the same time, we’ve got a great staff and we were able to go out and sell our basketball program. … Reality is reality, I haven’t scored a point or made a stop.”

The Louisville coach also praised his team’s defense in the win. “I thought our energy on defense is what changed,” Walz added. “We were trying to attack them and get some ball screens. We did a good job of that, but it all started because we guarded.”

Louisville is fourth in the nation in defensive scoring, allowing 49.9 points a game to opponents while putting up 70.6 points per contest. They’ll need to bring their ‘A’ game against the Wolfpack, who have won two in a row in the series.