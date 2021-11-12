How to Watch Louisville vs Furman Basketball Live Online

Louisville (1-0) and Furman (1-0) look to make it 2-0 for the season when the two meet on Friday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Furman vs Louisville:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most games that are on ACC Network Extra (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) are also available on ESPN+, including this one:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV — you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Furman vs Louisville live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Furman vs Louisville Preview

Louisville and Furman come into Friday’s game fresh off of season-opening wins.

The Louisville Cardinals downed Southern 72-60 on Tuesday. Noah Locke led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points. The Cardinals fared well with head coach Chris Mack out because of a suspension. Mike Pegues filled in as the interim head coach.

Furman ran all over Division II North Greenville 118-66 on Tuesday. Alex Hunter led the Paladins with 22 points and shot 72.7% from the field. The Paladins buried 22 three-points in the game.

“The ball moved pretty freely — our turnovers were low and our assists are high and usually those are good nights,” Furman head coach Bob Richey said per Field Level Media. “I think that a lot of guys did some great things.”

Louisville had its way with non-conference opponents last season, going 5-1 and holding them to 62.7 points per game. Pegues expects a bigger challenge from Furman and beyond.

“I shared with the guys in the locker room that that defensive effort won’t do because of the teams we have coming up,” Pegues said per Field Level Media. “Our defensive rebounding has to improve drastically. Guys flat out have to play harder. We have to be better. That is our responsibility as a staff, to get these guys ready to play on Friday.”

Louisville had 36 defensive rebounds, led by Samuel Williamson and Malik Williams, who each had 10 off the bench.

“I thought Sam played really hard. I thought he ran the floor hard,” Pegues said per Sports Illustrated’s Louisville Report. “I thought he tried to do a really good job of getting the ball in the lane. I thought he was pretty solid defensively.”

Williams not starting also came up afterward. Sydney Curry got the start and finished with four points, four rebounds, and an assist in 14 minutes of play.

“Sydney had a really good week, to be quite honest,” Pegues said per Louisville Report. “There is a standard that you have to play at every day in practice, in order to earn the right to start, we don’t just start guys because they are captains or because they’ve been here the longest. You have to earn the right to start and Sydney did that a lot better than Malik did this week, so we went with Syd.”

Louisville will need to click defensively on Friday against Furman. The Cardinals can’t expect a 30.9% shooting performance as Southern did on Tuesday. The Paladins shot the lights out against Greenville — 56.1% from the field and 50% on three-pointers. Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter both scored team-highs of 22 points and shot 69.2% or better.