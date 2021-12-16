Louisville vs Wisconsin Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The undefeated, top-ranked Louisville Cardinals take on the fourth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball national semifinals in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday night.

The match (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Louisville vs Wisconsin online:

Louisville vs Wisconsin Volleyball 2021 Preview

Louisville is two wins away from completing college volleyball’s first perfect season since Penn State achieved an unblemished campaign in 2009.

The Cardinal advanced to the first Final Four in their program history with a 3-1 win (25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20) over No. 8 Georgia Tech in the regional final last Saturday.

Senior Tori Dilfer had 49 assists with two aces in the win, en route to being named the regional MVP.

Junior Claire Chaussee tallied 18 kills and hit .348 and freshman Anna DeBeer had 14 kills with a team-best 21 digs. Senior Anna Stevenson recorded 13 kills, hit a team-high .391, and led the way with three solo blocks. Chaussee, DeBeer, and Stevenson were all named to the All-Regional Team.

“I’m just insanely proud of this team,” Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said following the regional final win. “People don’t realize how hard it is to make it to the Final Four, especially when you have all the pressure and you’re supposed to make it there, that’s even tougher in my opinion.”

Louisville has dropped only one set in this year’s NCAA Tournament (the second set vs. Wisconsin). The Cardinal breezed by Illinois-Chicago, Ball State, and No. 16 Florida in three-set sweeps in their first three tournament matches.

Wisconsin will be playing in its third-consecutive Final Four, and fifth overall. The Badgers defeated No. 12 Minnesota, 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-22), in the regional final to advance to Columbus.

Graduate student Sydney Hill recorded her second-straight double-double with 43 assists and 12 digs in the win and was named the regional MVP.

Graduate student Dana Rettke tallied a match-high 15 kills and led the way with a .520 hitting percentage, while sophomore Devyn Robinson added 11 kills and led the Badgers with six blocks. Hill, Rettke, and Robinson were all named to the All-Regional Team for their performance in the tournament.

“It was a battle out there,” said Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield after her team defeated Minnesota for the third time this season. “I thought we were really good at the end of sets. I thought we made some great plays.

I thought it was a balanced effort and the three up here (Hilley, Rettke and Robinson) I thought were really big, but they weren’t the only three that were really big. I thought we all played our part and we’re excited that we’re still playing. I’m excited that we get to keep coaching these guys.”

Wisconsin has not dropped a single set in this year’s tournament, sweeping Colgate, Florida Gulf Coast, No. 13 UCLA, and No. 12 Minnesota on their way to reaching the season’s final weekend.

Following the Louisville-Wisconsin match will be Thursday’s second national semifinal game, featuring No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 10 Nebraska, which is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The winners of the two semifinal matches will face-off on Saturday in the national championship game in Columbus.