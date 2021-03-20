How to Watch LSU vs. St Bonaventure Game Online Free

The eighth-seeded LSU Tigers take on the Atlantic 10 champion and ninth-seeded St Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The game starts at 1:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT.

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

LSU vs St Bonaventure Preview

The No. 8 LSU Tigers (18-9) face the No. 9 St Bonaventure Bonnies (16-4) in the East Regional first round on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

LSU, who finished third in the regular-season standings in the SEC, made it to the conference tournament championship game, where they fell in a thriller to Alabama, 80-79.

Sophomore forward Trendon Watford scored a game-high 30 points and collected eight rebounds in the SEC final. Watford, who withdrew from the NBA Draft to return for his sophomore season, averages 16.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game.

The Tigers rank fifth in the nation in offensive efficiency, per KenPom’s metrics, but they struggle with team defense, ranking in 125th (KenPom).

LSU is led on the offensive end by freshman scoring sensation Cam Thomas, who averages 22.6 points per game.

The Tigers are battle-tested and will be a tough out in the tournament following a season that saw them pick up five Quad 1 wins, go 3-1 against Quad 2 teams and have no Quad 3 or 4 losses.

St Bonaventure comes into the Big Dance riding high, having won the Atlantic 10 regular-season and conference tournament titles.

The Bonnies are a veteran bunch with five juniors filling out their starting lineup – all of whom average double figures.

St Bonaventure brings one of the nation’s best defenses to the floor, allowing the fifth-lowest points per game (60.4) and ranking 17th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metrics. They also get after it on the offensive boards, ranking 31st in the country in offensive rebounding rate.

The Bonnies are led by point guard Kyle Lofton, who averages 14.6 points per game and 5.5 assists per game. Lofton was third in the Atlantic 10 in assists and put up double-digit points in all but four games this season. In the Atlantic 10 championship game, Lofton led the way with 23 points, as the Bonnies beat VCU, 74-65.

St Bonaventure’s second-leading scorer Jaren Holmes averages 13.6 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. Holmes connects on 39.4% from three-point distance.

The winner of the LSU-St Bonaventure game will meet the winner of #1 Michigan vs. #16 Texas Southern in the second round of the East Regional on Monday.

LSU vs. St Bonaventure: Tale of the Tape