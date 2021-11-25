Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Turkey Day tradition is here — it’s time for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will air Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. in each time zone on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online:

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in all its glory this year and for the 69th year in a row, NBC is the official TV broadcaster of the festivities.

The NBC press release teases:

A spectacle like no other returns this year as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes to the streets of New York City and ushers in the start of the holiday season. The 95th march of the world-famous Parade of magic will bring the nation together in celebration and feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups, a host of musical stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus. For decades the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the nation’s most anticipated and watched holiday celebrations. Viewers nationwide can catch all the action via the special broadcasts on NBC and Telemundo, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in all time zones, and for the first time fans can also livestream coverage on Peacock. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today” will host the three-hour telecast for NBC and Peacock. NBC will air an encore of the Parade from 2-5 p.m. ET.

The Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by “En Casa con Telemundo’s” Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí live from Sixth Avenue, and feature a special appearance by current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza. For the first-time ever, spectators enjoying the Parade on television and Peacock will experience several whimsical augmented reality effects throughout the show that will add another dose of Macy’s magic to the spectacle.

Performers for the parade include Carrie Underwood, the Broadway casts of “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!”, “Wicked,” and a preview of “Annie Live,” plus the Radio City Rockettes, immie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, Tauren Wells, and of course, Santa Claus.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 25 at 9 a.m. in each time zone on NBC.