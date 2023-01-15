Maegan Hall: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maegan Hall is a former La Vergne, Tennessee, police officer, who was fired after being accused of having multiple sexual relationships with fellow officers, some while they were on-duty.

The internal investigation report was released on December 28, 2022. It outlined the accusations in very graphic detail. The report accuses Hall of engaging in sexual relationships that weren’t reported to police officials and accused her of engaging two officers in sexual acts while on duty and inside city-owned property.

The case has sparked many Maegan Hall memes on Twitter, most too graphic to share.

Daily Mail reported that Hall is married, and her husband has decided to work on their marriage. Her full name is Maegan Olivia Hall.

“I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis told USA Today. “This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Investigator Recommended That Hall & Four Officers Be Terminated

The report recommended that Hall be terminated for sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and lying during the course of the investigation. It also recommended the termination of Sergeant Ty McGowan, Sergeant Lewis Powell, Detective Seneca Shields, and Officer Juan Lugo.

The report says the investigator recommended a suspension for Officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, and Gavin Schoeberl. According to USA Today, Mayor Jason Cole accepted those recommendations, calling the behavior “unacceptable.”

The investigator wrote that he had substantiated the allegations of unreported sexual relationships against Hall, Magliocco, Holladay, Shields and Lugo. He also wrote in the report that he had substantiated the allegations of sexual activity while on duty against Shields, Hall and Powell. He wrote that he had substantiated sexual harassment accusations against Hall, Schoeberl, Lugo, Holladay, Shields and McGowan, and that he had substantiated an allegation of workplace violence against McGowan.

Magliocco is pictured in the dark uniform receiving an award:

According to the report, the investigator partially substantiated allegations of sexual relationships against McGowan, who denied those allegations. He wrote that he had substantiated the allegation of intimidation with intent to interfere with the investigation against McGowan, Powell and Hall.

According to the report, an initially unknown source had contacted Mayor Jason Cole about the accusations and was later revealed to be McGowan.

Shields is pictured here:

On December 12, 2022, Director of Human Resources Andrew Patton received a phone call from Cole, the report says, adding that Cole reported that he had learned from a source that Officer Maegan Hall was “having intimate relationships with other members of the La Vergne Police Department.”

The report also accuses her and Magliocco of having a “three-way with his wife.”

2. The Report Accuses Hall of Being at a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Hot Tub Party With Other Officers

Congratulations to Officer Maegan Hall who was sworn in this afternoon by Chief Davis. pic.twitter.com/egRoXkVDid — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) August 19, 2021

The mayor also mentioned a “girls gone wild” hot tub party “at Sergeant Eric Staat’s house,” according to the report. It later turned out this party was on a houseboat, the report says.

The accusations indicated the alleged sexual relationships were not reported to leadership of the Police Department, in violation of the rules outlined in the employee handbook.

Hall was also accused of sexual harassment. The accusations say she sent “explicit photos and videos to multiple co-workers,” the report says.

McGowan was accused of coming into the HR office and putting “his hands around the neck” of a staffer, and multiple male members of the force were accused of sending explicit photos to Hall, the report says.

The graphic report includes an interview with Magliocco, who accused Hall of making a reference to Powell’s genitalia and race. He accused Hall of giving Powell oral sex while on duty at the substation, the report says.

According to the report, Magliocco admitted knowing and being at the hot tub party but said it was at another officer’s houseboat. Hall’s top came off, revealing her breast in the hot tub, the report says.

Hall and Magliocco are pictured here getting awards:

At the houseboat party, Hall pulled him into the restroom where she asked him if he “wanted to f***,” the report says. Later in the evening, she gave him oral sex, the report says.

Hall was accused of being involved in a sexual relationship with Holladay. Those encounters happened off shift at his house and hotels, according to the report. She denied having any sexual relationship with Powell and Magliocco, it says. She denied having any interest or participating in any threesome conversations, according to the report, and she confirmed the hot tub party and that she was heavily drinking and her bikini top came off, it says.

It says she confirmed sending nude images to other officers on shift including Holladay, Magliocco and Schoeberl. She denied sending nude images to McGowan, it says. She later confirmed she had a sexual relationship with Magliocco three to four times but never on duty and that they discussed having a threesome with his wife but nothing happened on the topic, the report says.

Powell is pictured here:

Hall eventually confirmed she performed oral sex on Magliocco in the restroom on the houseboat, it says. She confirmed she performed oral sex on Powell while on duty at the police substation and had sex with Lugo in a hotel, the report says. She confirmed she had sex twice with McGowan, adding that he told her to “use me” if she ever wanted to have sex, the report says, adding that they would send nudes back and forth.

Lugo said he had to obtain permission from his wife to attend a gathering with a female present with drinking involved and that he had not received nude images from Hall, but later confirmed he received a nude picture of Hall through Snapchat and had sex with Hall at a hotel, the report says.

Officer Seneca Shields said he had never had sex with Hall but then later confirmed she gave him oral sex in the police gym and said they exchanged nudes, it says.

Officer Gavin Schoeberl confirmed that he showed a group a photo of his private parts and that Hall sent him a video, the report says.

3. At One Point, Hall’s Husband ‘Seemed Upset’ About Her Behavior, the Report Says

The report says Magliocco admitted that he and his wife decided on having an open marriage, and Hall had asked him about “doing things” with him and his wife.

At one party, Hall and Magliocco’s wife “started kissing, and Hall’s husband came in the room and seemed upset,” the report says.

Hall said, “He really wasn’t on board,” when Magliocco asked about her husband’s reaction, the report says. He admitted having sexual intercourse with Hall on numerous occasions, the report adds.

She asked him to borrow $50 to get a hotel room but did not want her husband to know, the report says. He expressed concern “over the mental health of Hall” and reported knowing of excessive drinking on her part, according to the report.

He accused Hall of unloading her weapon and dry firing it at her head “so she could hear what it sounded like” and knew Hall voiced “harmful thoughts,” the report says, adding that he accused her of sending nudes of herself to members of the staff including an invitation for a “booty call.”

Powell also spoke with police. He said he had heard that Hall and Magliocco were in open marriages, according to the report. He denied knowing about a “girls gone wild hot tub party,” the report says, and he denied having a sexual relationship with Hall, the report says.

Powell said another officer told him “everybody knows she has multiple partners,” according to the report. Powell later admitted he and Hall did have sexual interaction while on duty inside the police substation when she performed oral sex on him, the report says.

He said that his wife had a divorce attorney and he would most likely lose his children, the report said.

Holladay said he had people to his house to watch a football game, and there was heavy drinking, according to the report, which said he reported multiple sexual encounters at his house and hotels.

The report said that texts showed Hall texting McGowan asking to come to his house and that she would dress cute. He said he had received nude photos from Hall, the report says. It accuses her of asking McGowan to come “f*** her and drag her around by her hair,” the report says.

At one point, the report says that McGowan was “not cooperative, rude and extremely verbally aggressive,” and says McGowan denied having sex with Hall.

McGowan “struggled to share that when Hall was a candidate and in process of being hired, Hall and her husband, McGowan and another female met up at her house,” the report says, accusing him of taking a photo of his genitals and sending it to Hall.

A female staffer told investigators that Hall came into Human Services and “had come up behind me, placed his hand around my throat, and began to squeeze,” according to the report. McGowan said he was playing around, the report said.

4. Hall Says She is ‘Just Going to Move on’

Patrol officer Maegan Hall (pictured left) of La Vergne Police Department is at the forefront of the investigation after it was revealed in December that she 'engaged in a sexual relationship' with at least four male officers. 🙄 "Really!" Licentious behavior all around!" pic.twitter.com/LVbJUwnqSl — Sumner (@renmusb1) January 10, 2023

Daily Mail tracked Hall down in January 2023. “I don’t want to discuss it, I’m just going to move on and live my life,” she told the British publication.

Daily Mail reported that its reporter approached Hall as “she stood in front of her marital home Wednesday afternoon in sweat pants and a baseball cap waiting for her dog to pee in the yard.”

Her Facebook page is now deleted.

“Shocked and overall disappointed with our police department and what’s happened,” said Alderman Kara Hobbs to News Channel 5.

5. Hall’s Former Park Ranger Husband Is ‘Sticking With His Wife,’ Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, Hall’s husband, Jedidiah Hall, 28, is a “former state park ranger with a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University,” and he “is sticking with his wife and trying to work through their problems.”

They were married in 2018 and met in college, Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage,” Jedidiah Hall’s supervisor, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, told DailyMail.com, adding that Hall’s husband is training for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“I don’t condone what went on at the La Vergne Police Department but he sure hasn’t broken any laws. He’s the victim here. There’s not a blemish on his record. He is doing a phenomenal, phenomenal job,” Partin told Daily Mail.

