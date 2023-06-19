Major Jon Kaylor: Kellogg, Idaho, Father Is In Custody

Major Jon Kaylor is a miner and married father who is in custody in the City of Kellogg, Idaho, according to an official at the Shoshone County Jail.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post, “On June 18th at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Kellogg Police Department and the SCSO responded to the City of Kellogg reference four people deceased from gunshot wounds.”

An official at the Shoshone County jail confirmed to Heavy on June 19, 2023, that Kaylor is in custody but said he hasn’t been booked yet into the jail. He said he could not say whether Kaylor was in custody for the shootings or something else until the sheriff issues another press release. Kaylor goes by Majorjon Kaylor on Facebook. His full name is Major Jon Martin Kaylor.

Authorities Confirmed That a Suspect Is in Custody in the 4 Homicides But Haven’t Confirmed the Suspect’s Name

The Sheriff’s Department wrote in its news release that the suspect in the four homicides is in custody.

“The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community. This investigation is ongoing with KPD and ISP as the primary investigators. They will release more details as the investigation continues,” the release says.

Authorities have not yet named the suspect or victims or released additional details of the shootings, including motive.

Major Jon Kaylor’s Wife Recently Wished a Happy Father’s Day to ‘the Best Dad Ever’

On Father’s Day, the Kaylor’s wife, Kaylie Kaylor, wrote on Facebook, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever. I see you and all that you do for your kids and I. You work hard, stand your ground and don’t give up. You’re the exact person I want our kids looking up to. Our life together is the greatest and I’m so amazingly lucky to have someone like you as the father to my children. The kids and I love you! Can’t wait for you to get home from work♡”

The post is no longer visible, however.

Both Kaylors filled their Facebook pages with family photos.

Major Jon Kaylor also wrote in 2020 about growing up in hardship:

EVERYBODY KNOWS ABOUT FOOD STAMPS & RAMEN NOODLES BUT SOME DON’T KNOW ABOUT WALKING TO THE LAUNDROMAT WITH BIG BAGS OF CLOTHES, BOILING WATER ON THE STOVE FOR BATHS, LIGHTING CANDLES IN THE HOUSE BECAUSE THE POWER WENT OFF & NOT BECAUSE IT WAS STORMING. SOME DON’T KNOW ABOUT HAND ME DOWNS, SECOND HAND CLOTHES, SLEEPING ON THE COUCH OR THE FLOOR. SOME DON’T KNOW ABOUT GETTING GROCERIES AT A FOOD PANTRY OR WAITING IN A LUNCH LINE FOR A MEAL, OR TURNING THE OVEN ON TO HEAT THE HOUSE. SOME DON’T KNOW ABOUT HAND WASHING CLOTHES IN THE TUB OR IN THE SINK AND DRYING IT ON A CLOTHES LINE. SOME DON’T KNOW ABOUT SHOWERING AT SOMEONE ELSE’S HOUSE. IF YOU HAVEN’T STRUGGLED, I DON’T EXPECT YOU TO UNDERSTAND. I NEVER ATE FROM A SILVER SPOON THEREFORE I WILL NEVER MAKE FUN OF ANOTHER PERSON WHO STRUGGLES…WHERE MUCH IS GIVEN, MUCH IS REQUIRED. IT MADE ME WHO I AM TODAY. WE ADAPT, WE OVERCOME & WE SURVIVE !! STAY HUMBLE‼️😔💥😶💯

His Facebook profile reads, “I will never give up. I will never take the easy way out. This is life this is struggle.”

Major Jon Kaylor’s Wife Wrote a Lengthy Post Accusing a Neighbor of Exposing Himself to Their Kids & Shared a Graphic Showing a Man Shooting Another Person

Kaylor’s wife, Kaylie Kaylor, posted a photo of her family on Facebook.

Many of her photos showed Kaylor with three kids. Five days before the homicides, she wrote a lengthy post sharing her neighbor’s photo and accusing him of exposing himself to their juvenile girls. It also is no longer visible.

“So we got new downstairs neighbors 2 weeks ago. They have two teenage boys, one just graduated and the other one does next year. We share a backyard, my kids stay on their side but they are out there a lot. They jump on the trampoline with the sprinkler. Almost every single time the older boy goes outside on his porch and seems to be watching them. I tried to brush it off since it’s their yard too but my momma gut couldn’t shake it,” she wrote.

The post says that the two girls were coloring with chalk in the in the backyard when one told her “the boy is in the window” exposing himself and masturbating.

“I make an effort to not look in their windows so the fact that he was standing right in front of it and my daughters saw everything is absolutely disgusting,” she wrote.

She said she ran to get the suspect. “I immediately ran to get Major who went down to go bang on the window, he was gone so Major went to the front door and had to knock several times before he got an answer,” she wrote. “I am freaking distraught. I’m already so uncomfortable living here and now this.”

The mother wrote that she “called the landlord to let him know in case they start trying to complain about us or if they want to try and start drama and get us kicked out so he knows why. I am livid. The police have been called! I don’t take stuff like this lightly, I just want to protect my children but people always act like you are being dramatic. This is the last thing I want to be dealing with in this market. Now my kids can’t play outside like they’ve been able to for years when there was just a sweet old lady living below us.”

On June 13, Kaylor’s wife shared a graphic on Facebook of a man shooting another person in the head with the phrase, “How to catch a predator.”

Major Jon Kaylor Works as an Underground Miner

According to his Facebook page, Major Jon Kaylor works as an underground miner at Idaho Strategic Resources.

His page says he is a “former choker setter/riggin man at Parkin Forestry” and that he lives in Kellogg, Idaho, and is married to Kaylie Kaylor.

Kaylor’s page is mostly filled with pictures of his wife and kids or show him working outside, cutting down trees.

