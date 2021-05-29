Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC will meet in the Champions League final on Saturday at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of every Champions League match (and your local CBS channel) on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets), Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is available in every one, and TUDN is included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of every Champions League match (and your local CBS channel) on Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Man City vs Chelsea Preview

City are playing for their second treble in three seasons. They claimed the first in club history in 2018-19, winning all three domestic trophies.

They’ve taken the Premier League and EFL Cup titles this time around, at one point winning 21 straight across all competitions.

“I would love [to take a step back and enjoy things] but you know what happens with this crazy schedule, in three days you have another game you have to think about,” manager Pep Guardiola said in an interview with CBS Sports. “When we had the 21 victories in a row it was because immediately you planned for the next one, if not you can’t win 21 in a row. That’s why you don’t have too much time to reflect, to think about it.”

He added: “Now in the summertime, in this period since we won the Premier League three weeks ago you have that time to enjoy it, to think about it and what you have to do [next].”

City came up short in the FA Cup courtesy of Chelsea, who bested the Citizens 1-0 in the semifinals on a 55th-minute Hakim Ziyech tally.

Three weeks later, the Blues topped City 2-1 in Premier League action; no other club has beaten Guardiola’s side more than once in 2020-21.

“Chelsea create problems for all the teams,” he said Monday, according to ESPN. “Congratulations on the two games they beat us, this is another competition, the final, we will see what happens.

“We are going to face them, knowing what we have to do to beat them. I am more concerned with what we have to do with the ball, our strategy without the ball, strategy with the ball, this is what I will do in the last few days before the final.”

In the Premier League, City scored 83 goals and conceded 32, both league-best marks. Chelsea conceded the second-fewest, 36, and scored 58, good for eighth.

The Blues, who fell to Leicester City in the FA Cup final and placed fourth in league play, would take their sixth trophy in seven seasons with a victory.

“We are well aware that Man City is the benchmark with this team and manager over the last years but in football you are always able to close the gap,” manager Thomas Tuchel said, according to Sports Illustrated. “We have done that twice and we will try again tomorrow.

“How did we do it before? We were courageous and brave, we suffered together and we were strong as a team with belief and quality and we did show up in every single minute. This is pretty much it.”

