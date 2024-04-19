Video Shows Moment Man Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial in New York, After Throwing Flyers

Videos and photos showed the moment that an unidentified man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

You can see some of the videos and photos throughout this article, but be forewarned that they are graphic and very disturbing. The man’s name has not been confirmed by authorities.

CNN confirmed with “two law enforcement sources” that the man “lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse” where the Trump trial is unfolding.

The motive is not clear, including whether his actions had anything to do with the Trump trial, although the man threw flyers in the air and left behind a manifesto, according to The New York Post. A witness told PIX11 that the man “made statements of a political nature” before setting himself on fire. It was not clear what they were.

According to the New York Post, the flyers linked to a Substack page that said, “I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.”

The New York Post reported that left “a rambling, incoherent 2,648-word manifesto, a man who identified himself as an investigative researcher, Max Azzarello” and said the self-immolation was an “extreme act of protest” over a “totalitarian con” and impending “apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

The man is in critical condition, according to PIX11.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Man Threw Flyers in the Air That Said, ‘NYU is a Mob Front,’ Reports Say

According to CNN, the man “walked into the park across the street from the courthouse, throwing flyers into the air.” Again, CNN cited a “senior law enforcement official” the network did not name.

The man then “pulled something out of a backpack,” CNN reported, and “lit himself on fire.”

According to CNN, some of the flyers contained the words “NYU is a mob front” and contained accusations against the university.

The incident is reminiscent of the death of Aaron Bushnell, the San Antonio, Texas, U.S. Air Force airman who set himself on fire on February 25 outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C., and later died from his injuries. Bushnell shouted “Free Palestine” before setting himself on fire while on streaming video.

A Person Tried to Put the Fire Out With a Suit Jacket, Reports Say

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1781379969630814523

According to The Hill, bystanders tried to put the fire out. One person tried to “pat down the fire with a suit jacket, before another individual with a fire extinguisher put out the fire that way,” the Hill reported.

A video showed that moment as a man ran up with a suit jacket while the man lay twitching on the ground in the fire.

A witness told PIX11 News “they were standing next to a man when he poured a flammable liquid on himself, told her to stand back, and then lit himself on fire.”

Trump was made aware of the incident after it occurred, ABC News reported, citing a source, adding that the former president was inside the courthouse where a jury was selected.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., right as Trump’s jury was selected.

